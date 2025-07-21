What SEA results show: We are not ready for age of AI

Rushton Paray -

RUSHTON PARAY

THE RECENTLY released 2025 SEA results point to a serious challenge facing TT’s education system. Just over 66 per cent of students scored above 50 per cent, while only 2.36 per cent crossed the 90 per cent threshold. The mean scores tell the rest of the story: mathematics at 52.1 per cent, English language arts at 66.7 per cent, and writing at 56.2 per cent.

These numbers, released in the first year of the new 2025-2028 assessment framework confirm what many in the education sector already know. Our students are not developing the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

This isn’t about whether the SEA is too hard. The problem lies in what leads up to it. Many students enter Standards 4 and 5 without strong foundations in number sense, reading comprehension, and writing. These gaps start as early as Infant 1 and grow wider each year.

In too many schools, large class sizes, outdated teaching methods, and a lack of resources mean students fall behind and never catch up. SEA becomes a final checkpoint for problems that started five years earlier.

Teachers carry much of the weight, but they are often under-supported. Some are trying their best without access to updated training, materials, or curriculum support. Most classrooms still rely on exam drills rather than building understanding. This is especially true in mathematics, where students are taught shortcuts instead of concepts. In English, the focus on memorised essays limits students' ability to think critically or express their own ideas. They may learn how to pass, but they don’t learn how to think.

Another overlooked contributor to underperformance is poor nutrition, especially during the early childhood years. According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, proper nutrition in the first five years is critical for brain development, cognitive ability, and long-term learning outcomes. Malnutrition, whether from undernourishment or nutrient deficiency, can impair memory, focus, and academic performance.

Research in The Lancet and from the Global Child Nutrition Foundation confirms that children with poor diets struggle more with reading, maths, and reasoning. In TT, many students from low-income households attend school without a proper breakfast or regular, balanced meals.

If we want to close learning gaps, we must address this directly. The Ministry of Education must work with the Ministries of Health and Social Development to strengthen school feeding programmes, expand nutritional support, and educate families on why early nutrition matters for learning.

While we must face these realities, it’s also important to acknowledge what the government is doing well. The national push toward artificial intelligence is timely and strategic. The vision to modernise services, automate industry, and build digital infrastructure is commendable. TT cannot afford to be left behind.

But the SEA results raise a hard truth. We are building an AI future, but not preparing students to function in it. AI will demand better skills in numeracy, logic, and communication. If primary students are struggling with maths and writing, they won’t be ready to take part in the very economy we’re trying to build.

The Education Ministry has a central role to play. It cannot continue to act only as an exam administrator. It must become a driver of performance. That means building a system that supports skills development from the earliest grades. The new framework is a step forward, but it must be backed by investments in teacher training, classroom support, and student interventions.

We need a national literacy and numeracy programme starting at Std 1, with regular assessments to catch learning gaps early. Teachers need access to subject coaches who can support them in real classrooms, not just deliver one-off workshops. They also need toolkits, digital resources, and flexibility in how they deliver lessons.

Remedial support must become part of school culture. More than 2,000 students scored below 30 per cent this year. Those children need urgent help through after-school sessions, Saturday programmes, or summer boot camps. At the same time, schools should be encouraged to experiment with creative writing programmes, peer tutoring, and new ways to build student confidence.

If we ignore these warning signs, the long-term impact will be damaging. Students who leave primary school with weak skills often struggle in secondary school and may disengage entirely. That leads to fewer skilled workers, more strain on social services, and greater inequality.

An economy that wants to embrace AI must also produce thinkers, problem-solvers, and communicators. Right now, the numbers suggest we’re not.

Fixing the SEA isn’t about changing the exam. It’s about fixing the system that leads into it. That work starts in the classroom with better tools, stronger support, and a renewed focus on learning, not just testing. The Education Ministry has both the authority and the responsibility to make this shift.

The government is right to pursue a digital and AI-powered future. But that future cannot be built on a weak educational base. SEA results are not just a reflection of students. They are a reflection of our system. And the system needs urgent repair.

The numbers don’t lie. It’s time to fix the foundation.