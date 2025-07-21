West Indies lose T20 opener by three wickets vs Aussies

Australia's Cameron Green top-scored with 51. -

West Indies fell to a three-wicket defeat against Australia in the first of a five-match T20 series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on July 20.

Despite half-centuries from maroon top-order batsmen Roston Chase (60) and skipper Shai Hope (55), West Indies were unable to defend their total of 189/8 batting first, as Australia’s Cameron Green (51) and debutant Mitchell Owen (50) championed a victorious chase to 190/7, with seven balls remaining.

Put in to bat, the hosts had a solid start from Chase and Hope, with number four batsman Shimron Hetmyer chipping in with 38 runs, and Brandon King 18.

However, at a competitive 184/5 following Andre Russell’s tame knock of eight, West Indies imploded and lost three wickets to left-arm fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis (4/36) in the 19th over. They added only five runs more to their total.

When Australia batted, they showed aggression, despite West Indies taking three wickets inside the power play. Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal (11), soon after, carried Australia to 78/4, before Green and Owen combined for an 80-run partnership from 40 balls.

Green smashed 51 from 26 balls with five sixes and two fours while Owen launched eight sixes.

At 158/5 with five overs remaining, Australia batted on comfortably to reach 190/7 in 18.5 overs. Gudakesh Motie (2/29), Jason Holder (2/32) and Alzarri Joseph (2/39) bagged two wickets each.

The second T20 bowls off at the same venue on July 22 from 8 pm.

WEST INDIES 189/8 (20) – Roston Chase 60, Shai Hope 55, Shimron Hetmyer 38, Brandon King 18; Ben Dwarshuis 4/36 vs

AUSTRALIA 190/7 (18.5) – Cameron Green 51, Mitchell Owen 50, Mitchell Marsh 24, Josh Inglis 18; Gudakesh Motie 2/29, Jason Holder 2/32, Alzarri Joseph 2/39 – Australia won by three wickets.