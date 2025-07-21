VP Azim Bassarath defends CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, right, and CWI vice-president Azim Bassarath. -

Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice president Azim Bassarath has defended CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow in the wake of fierce criticism following the West Indies’ embarrassing 27-run all-out collapse against Australia, which resulted in a 3-0 Test series defeat.

Bassarath, also president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), dismissed recent calls for Shallow’s resignation as “disgraceful” and accused a handful of local and regional critics of seizing on the moment to undermine the president and the regional cricket body.

“Yes, it was a bitter pill to swallow,” Bassarath said in his address at the CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship award ceremony at Hilton on July 19.

“But what followed was worse, like vultures, a few loud voices crawled out of their holes, seizing the moment to attack CWI, most disgracefully, our esteemed president.”

Bassarath challenged local critics against Shallow and his leadership to contest positions in the upcoming TT Cricket Board elections in October if they truly believed they could do better.

Bassarath praised the CWI president’s leadership and commitment to regional cricket.

“Dr Shallow is a young man of integrity, professionalism, and purpose,” he added. “He didn’t take up this job for glory. He did it to serve West Indies cricket… I have full confidence in his leadership, his intelligence, his dedication, and his vision for West Indies cricket.”

Bassarath concluded, “Unlike those critics, he shows up. He sacrifices. He leads. And above all, he loves this game.”

The 27 all-out defeat marked the second-lowest total in Test history, and West Indies’ lowest in this format. It sparked widespread outrage across the Caribbean with cricket administrators, officials, players and former players chiming in with their opinions to chart a way forward.

Shallow has since enlisted the support of three of the region’s most iconic batting legends — Brian Lara, Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Clive Lloyd — to help chart a new course for West Indies cricket.

Shallow instructed CWI’s cricket strategy and officiating committee chair Enoch Lewis to convene an emergency meeting to review the series, with a sharp focus on the final Test match.

To strengthen the process, veteran batsmen Lara, Richards and Lloyd have been invited to join an expanded panel that includes existing members Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw.