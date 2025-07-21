UNC women slams Opposition Leader's 'alarmist attacks' on SoE

Opposition Leade Pennelope Beckles - File photo

The women's arm of the United National Congress (UNC) has slammed Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles for "alarmist attacks" in the face of the calling of a state of emergency (SoE) by the government last Friday.

In a press release on July 21, the UNC women's arm said it categorically condemned and rejected Beckles' "misleading and alarmist attacks" on the constitutionally executed State of Emergency.

The release said that instead of supporting lawful measures initiated only after a formal police recommendation, National Security Council scrutiny and legal vetting, Beckles "disingenuously" offered fear, recycled rhetoric and no coherent alternative plan for tackling runaway crime which the government inherited from the previous PNM administration which was in charge of the country and its national security apparatus for almost ten years.

The women's arm said that Beckles' criticisms rang hollow and were deeply hypocritical given her senior role in that previous failed, destructive PNM regime which oversaw a historic rise in crime and violence in TT.

The women's arm said it was full of confidence in Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar's visionary, rights-respecting and people-centred leadership, which they claim had already delivered decisive action to rescue and rebuild TT in under three months of assuming office.

Persad-Bissessar, the release added, is disrupting organised criminal plots while safeguarding civil liberties, and her stewardship embodies safety with accountability, firmness with fairness, and transparent, constitutional governance.

The women's arm insisted that Persad-Bissessar’s decisive action will improve security for all women and, indeed, for all citizens.