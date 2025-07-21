Turkey bacon recalled over fears of Listeria contamination

RECALLED: The Turkey Bacon under the Oscar Mayer brand which the Ministry of Health has recalled owing to health concerns. - Min of Health

The Ministry of Health, via its Chemistry Food and Drug Division, has recalled 367,812 pounds of fully-cooked turkey bacon produced from April 24-June 11.

A release on July 21 said that according to the recall issued by Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Newberry, SC, establishment, the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

The following products are subject to recall:

* 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL with Universal Product Code (UPC) 071871548601 printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging from 18 July to 02 August and lot code RS40.

* 36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL with UPC 071871548748 printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging 23 July to 04 September and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42.

* 48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL with UPC 071871548793 printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging 18 July to 04 September and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42.

The release said that the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) within the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) classified this as a Class I recall, a high-risk category, which indicates that consumption may "cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original is approved for sale in TT.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the ministry advises people who may be in possession of the products bearing the codes listed above, to discontinue use immediately and to return to the place of purchase, where possible.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division via email at cfdd@health.gov.tt or phone at 217-4664 extension 13101.