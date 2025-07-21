Tunapuna residents: Boost local attractions, improve lifestyles

People enjoy the cool waters of Caura river. - File photo

CONSTITUENTS of Tunapuna have called for a boosting of local tourist attractions and the implementation of measures to improve the quality of life of local residents, at a pre-budget consultation held at Hillview College by the UNC in Tunapuna on July 16.

Hearing the suggestions was local MP Roger Alexander who is Homeland Security minister. Peter Nero, former UNC candidate for Maracas/Santa Margarita, called for the popular Caura River bathing spot to be upgraded with wash-rooms, huts and nature trails.

He also said the Maracas Waterfall could be used as a source of employment, saying, "We can create a lot of things."

Caura Valley Village Council PRO Mark Youksee called for his area to be given a multi-purpose sporting facility, an upgraded playground and a new community centre that could serve both the youth and senior citizens.

Questioned later by Newsday as to whether Caura Valley has enough residents to justify new facilities, he said these places could be used to attract visitors by hosting events like weddings at the community centre.

Stacy-Ann Rousseau, a performing arts graduate, urged more efforts to attract cruise-ships to TT and to engage local performers to entertain tourists year-round.

"Give them grants for funding and then polish them so they can be part of a marine tourism industry."

One unidentified man urged, "With no money, we need to get all the people who could volunteer in this society to start making a contribution.

"And there are plenty people who will do that." He called for volunteers in "all areas" including national planning, agriculture and counselling.

At least two speakers – both women – called for more protection for animals including new legislation. One woman urged an animal welfare unit in every police station.

Manohar Singh of Greenvale, Arima, lamented his area's "serious problem of noise pollution."

He said complainants to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) have been told to contact the police instead, yet upon doing so have then been told by the police to call the EMA. "It is a public health crisis, affecting thousands of people in the country."

Two women came up to the microphone together, with one calling for more jobs especially for young people, and the other lamenting a low turnout of youth at the consultation. The latter also urged steps towards the economic empowerment of single mothers.

Asha Shakti Maharaj lamented that Santa Margarita Road now has "a bandit situation," as well as the rigmarole to apply for a funeral grant. "You have to fill out so many papers.

"I'd like the PM to do something about high food prices."

A woman complained that even as patients face a long wait at TT's hospitals to get attention, many TT-trained doctors cannot get a job. She said, "Many waited over a year. Our young professionals have left our country to serve another country." She called for the government to employ more of these local young doctors.

One man said agriculture was the bastard child of TT. He urged the government to allocate more support to food security.

Jeremiah Mathura wanted to know the value of TT's latest energy sector revenues, and which downstream user of natural gas should have its allocation prioritised between methanol, ammonia and liquefied (LNG).

Nadine Maharaj lamented that Lever Bros – a manufacturer – had been replaced by Shoppes of Champ Fleurs – a retailer.

Alexander in his summation said no idea was stupid, even as all suggestions were compiled to be present to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar before the budget.