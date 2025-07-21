Stand-your-ground andFUL should go together

Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I believe the introduction of the bill for stand-your-ground legislation is long overdue, especially with overwhelming home invasions and murders. However, the process for obtaining a firearm user's licence (FUL) should be discussed.

Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein has said the bill and policy paper are already drafted. So, why have they not been published so the public can peruse them before the consultation on stand-your-ground beginning July 22?

I agree that seeking the views of the public is essential to garner full support and provide a thorough understanding of what and how the bill would enable citizens to protect themselves from invaders.

However, I think what matters more is not the bill’s introduction, but its consequences, the pros and cons, and what happens when people resort to the illegal possession and use of weapons?

I also believe the public should be informed if it would take two or three years to obtain a FUL after the bill becomes a law? What would be the use of stand-your-ground legislation if getting a FUL takes that long?

We would want to hear how fast a FUL can be obtained and what would happen when bribes are used to fast-track licence approvals.

It is said the legislation would mirror Florida’s law, but in that US state, age 21 and background check allow anyone to buy a gun.

My FUL carry-on permit in Florida gives me the knowledge about what's likely to be in the TT bill. But I think it is incumbent on Minister Hosein to tell the public how easy it would be to obtain a FUL, which goes hand in hand with any stand-your-ground law. Otherwise, stand-your-ground would be fruitless, in my opinion.

JAY RAKHAR

New York