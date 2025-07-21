Rowley: My name placed on Interpol watch list

Dr Keith Rowley -

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on his successor Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Attorney General John Jeremie and Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro to explain why his name has been placed on an Interpol watch list as someone allegedly involved in criminal activity.

Rowley made the call during a news conference at his home in Dr Keith Rowley on July 21.

He told reporters he only became aware of this when he was approached by police officers in Antigua, while he was en route to Montserrat recently.

Rowley recently indicated he would be returning to his former activities as a vulcanologist after his retirement from politics and would be going back in the field to examine the Soufriere volcano in Monsterrat.

On May 16, Rowley resigned as prime minister and was succeeded by then energy minister Stuart Young.

On May 18, Young advised that April 28 was the general election date.

The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

Rowley said, "Antigua police responded to Interpol and Interpol's interest (in me)" He claimed Persad-Bissessar, Jeremie and Guevarro are responsible for him being on Interpol's watch list. Rowley said he is guilty of no crime and wants his name removed from that list.