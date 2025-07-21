PM: Country deserves an apology from Dr Rowley

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO -

Hours after his damning public claims that he was placed on an Interpol watch list, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is saying former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley owes the entire nation an apology, after the TT Police Service confirmed he was not neither on any watch list nor is wanted.

In a statement on July 21 at 5.20 pm, Persad-Bissessar said, "After nearly a decade marked by mismanagement and decline, followed by his quiet retreat into a life of luxurious retirement, Dr Rowley re-emerged to host a press conference only to level spurious, unfounded and inflammatory allegations."

She added that Rowley, in his press conference, suggested that the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the independent TTPS conspired to have his name placed on Interpol’s watch list.

"Rather than seek a direct explanation from the TTPS – something any responsible citizen could have done – Rowley chose to broadcast insinuations of a politically-driven international smear campaign."

Persad-Bissessar added that now that the true facts had been clarified by the TTPS, "and the fog of sensationalism begins to lift," she is suggesting that Rowley should once again summon the media, "not to fan the flames of paranoia, but to issue a full and unreserved apology to the nation."

Persad-Bissessar, who is also MP for Siparia, ended by release by saying, "The people of Trinidad and Tobago deserve better than reckless conspiracy theories and baseless claims."