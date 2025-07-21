Nomination forms available for UNC elections

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar hugs the children gathered for her victory motorcade starting at Clarke Road, Penal, on May 4.

The UNC has announced that nomination forms for its August 25 internal elections are now available at party headquarters, Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas.

In a July 21 press release, under name of chairman of the elections management committee Ramesh Persad Maharaj, the forms would be available daily from 10am-4pm at the headquarters from July 21-25. Nomination day is Sunday July 27.

The elections for the post of political leader will be held on August 17 at venues to be announced.

During a recent public meeting, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar not only announced the internal elections but called on any UNC member, willing to fight her for the post of political leader, to come forward as she was ready and waiting.

To date, several senior government officials including Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath and Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal have both indicated their support for Persad-Bissessar to continue as political leader of the party.