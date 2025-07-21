New board for National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB)

NEW BOARD: Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, centre, with members of the new board of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) from left,Harandé Elie, Parasram Brian Maharaj, Mohanie Ramnarine, new chairman Ken Emrith, Curley Kesar, Brenda John, Clarence Jagroopsingh and Adam Razack. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF FINANCE -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo presented letters of appointment to members of the new board of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), a release from the ministry has stated.

The release added that the NLCB's new board is led by new chairman Ken Emrith with other members being Mohanie Ramnarine, Clarence Jagroopsingh, Parasram Brian Maharaj, Adam Razack, Harandé Elie, Curley Kesar and Brenda John.

This comes after the announcement last week of the new board of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) now led by chairman Peter Kanhai with Kevan Gibbs now deputy chairman of the NCC.