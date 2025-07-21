Kidnap victim rescued in Balandra, two suspects held, one dead

POLICE rescued kidnap victim Satie Karim at a house in Balandra, a northeastern coastal village, on July 21.

Police said one of the kidnappers used Karim as a shield but was shot dead by an elite hostage rescue, counter terrorism unit of the police service.

Police did not release the identity of the dead kidnapper.

Two other suspects were captured and taken into custody for questioning.

Police said the operation took place around 6 pm and lasted just five minutes.

Police confirmed the kidnappers demanded an exorbitant ransom but said none was paid.

Karim is related to the owner of a courier company.

The kidnappers also showed proof of life to relatives during their negotiations.

Police said the declaration of the state of emergency on July 18 disrupted the kidnappers' plan as they were unable to communicate with gangleaders at the Maximum Security Prison.

Karim was taken for medical treatment.

Karim, 44, of Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn was snatched at gunpoint on July 13 around 9.50 pm.

Her abductors also stole her white Toyota Hilux, which was later recovered at Sunset Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

She was bundled into a car and taken away.

Police from several specialised units, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and several intelligence agencies, were involved in the multi-agency operation.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro was among senior officers at the scene.

Karim’s kidnapping has been linked to a series of crimes planned behind bars by a criminal syndicate.

According to police, the amalgamation of once warring factions formed an alliance to murder key officials of the justice system, police and prison officers.

Based on these intelligence reports, Guevarro recommended to the government to declare a state of emergency.

Since then, ten high-risk prisoners have been ‘extracted’ from the Maximum Security Prison and relocated to cells at the coast guard and army bases in Chaguaramas.