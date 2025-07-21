Dowlath: $83m for vacation school repairs

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath addresses participants in the Municipal Police Youth Empowerment Camp at the San Fernando Central Secondary School on July 21. - Lincoln Holder

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath has confirmed that the school repair programme is now underway, with 278 schools scheduled for repair work during the July-August holiday period.

Speaking at the launch of the Municipal Police Youth Empowerment Camp on July 21 at San Fernando Central Secondary School, also known as Modsec, Dowlath announced that the programme officially began on July 20.

He said the Ministry's Educational Facilities Planning and Procurement Division and the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS) are co-ordinating the programme.

Dowlath said the government had allocated $83 million for the current phase of school repairs based on the mid-year budget review. This is in addition to more than $130 million previously approved by cabinet.

"What we have done is ensure that the funding was in place, which is most important, and that was assured, and we have the contractors in place," Dowlath said.

He was responding to questions about the recurring issue of incomplete repairs at some schools, which leads to delayed openings or the continuation of repair work after the new school year begins.

"We are having more extensive repairs at the beginning, and then in about three weeks, we will start those in the second phase that need minor repairs, so the programme has started," he explained.

The new school term is scheduled to begin on September 2.

Dowlath assured the public that the ministry will soon provide an update on the state of schools and further details of the ongoing repairs, emphasising the government's goal to ensure that all schools reopen on time.

Before entering politics, Dowlath served as principal of Naparima College in San Fernando and Iere High School in Siparia. He also held the role of chairman of the Accreditation Council of TT from 2010 to 2015.