Trinidad and Tobago edge Jamaica for 3rd place in Windies U19 Rising Stars

The TT U19 women’s cricket team alongside the strength and conditioning coach Candace Joseph and head coach Stephaie Power (2L). - Red Force Cricket

Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19 cricketers pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory, by one wicket over Jamaica, to claim third place on the final day of this year’s West Indies Rising Stars Women’s U19 Championship.

At the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine, TT showed mettle to surpass the Jamaican’s 117 all out, batting first, as the hosts responded with a match-winning 118/9 off the final delivery.

Inserted to bat, Jamaica found it hard to build solid partnerships. Skipper Abigail Bryce topped all scorers with an impressive knock of 62 runs from 89 balls, while Judeen Ebanks (12) was the only other batter to get within double-figures.

Jamaica were eventually dismissed for 117 from 34.1 overs of the 35-over contest.

TT captain and leg-spinner Brianna Harricharan did most of the damage with the ball as she picked up 4/15. Right-arm fast bowlers Keira Superville (2/2) and Jessica O’Rosco (2/33) bagged two wickets each.

Set a low target of 118 for victory, TT were put under pressure from the intent Jamaican bowling attack. Top and middle-order batters Amrita Ramtahal (16), Harricharan (15), Sameera Naidoo (14) and Kristina Naipaul (12) did the most with the bat as TT clawed themselves over the line.

Needing just two runs from the final over with two wickets in hand, and Orosco and Jessica Davis in the middle, Ebanks bowled a wide off her first delivery to level the score.

Davis was almost run out on the second delivery at the non-striker’s end. Orosco then played into the hands of Kristen Sutherland, at cover, off the next ball, to send TT to 117/9 with four balls remaining.

TT’s final batter Chelsey Sookhram joined Davis in the middle and faced three smartly-bowled dot balls from Ebanks. But needing just one to win off the final ball, left-handed batter Sookhram played a soft shot down the off-side, and the TT pair exchanged positions at the end of the pitch to secure the final run, and a welcomed victory in front the home fans.

Topping to bowling for the visitors were right-arm fast bowlers Ebanks (3/8) and Moniqueca Reid (3/36).

At Diego Martin Sports Complex, Barbados U19s were crowned champions after pulling off a seven-wicket win (DLS method) over Leewards in the title match.

Batting first, Leewards were all out for 93 inside 24 overs with Jahzara Claxton (28) their highest batter, and an all-round bowling performance — Theanny Herbert-Mayers (3/15), Naijanni Cumberbatch (3/33), Sabriel Headley (2/15), Erin Deane (2/23) — from Barbados.

In reply, the Bajans got to 72/3 from 12.2 overs, winning courtesy the DLS method.

And in the fifth place playoff, Windwards defeated Guyana by ten wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

Guyana were dismissed for 51 from 17.5 overs, to which Windwards replied with 53/0, courtesy openers Amiah Gilbert (42 not out) and Delisha Francis (seven not out).

Summarised Scores

JAMAICA U19 WOMEN 117 (34.1) — Abigail Bryce 62, Judeen Ebanks 12; Brianna Harricharan 4/15, Keira Superville 2/2, Jessica O’Rosco 2/33 vs TT U19 WOMEN 118/9 (35) — Amrita Ramtahal 16, Brianna Harricharan 2/21, Sameera Naidoo 2/33 — TT won by one wicket.