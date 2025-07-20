Suitcase murder suspect, attorney arrested at Sangre Grande law office

Candice Honore -

The main suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Candice Honore was arrested by homicide officers in Sangre Grande while allegedly hiding out in his attorney’s office.

Police confirmed the 28-year-old man from Sangre Grande will be questioned about Honore’s gruesome murder.

Newsday understands police believe the man has been hiding in his attorney’s office since July 17, the day Honore’s dismembered body was found stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in a pond in Valencia.

The suspect’s attorney was also arrested and is expected to be charged with harbouring a fugitive.

Newsday understands the attorney is also from Sangre Grande.

Police reports say, acting on information, officers from the Eastern Division Task Force went to the Henderson Street, Sangre Grande office around 1.30 pm on July 20.

There, they found the suspect and the attorney and arrested both.

Newsday was at the attorney’s office in Sangre Grande where police were still at the scene, canvassing the attorney’s office for evidence.

Police have been searching for the suspect since Honore’s body was found.

Honore, an aspiring nurse, was reported missing on July 11. She had last been seen on July 7.

Honore’s sister Leanne Honore told Newsday she realised that her sister was missing after trying to call her phone and not getting through. Leanne said she called her sister’s best friend but the friend had not heard from Honore since July 6.

On July 17, ten days after she went missing, a search team in Valencia stumbled upon a suitcase stuffed with human remains believed to be Honore.

The suitcase was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue team led by Vallence Rambharat in a pond near the Valencia High School.

The body was cut up and put in plastic bags before being stuffed into the suitcase. Rambharat, in an interview after the gruesome find, told Newsday it was one of the most horrific and brutal discoveries his group had ever made.

“It was as if done with rage. Not just to hide the body, but out of anger.

“Maybe after this, some of us need counselling. Well, me at least for sure. It’s that shocking, ” Rambharat said.

While DNA testing still needs to be done to confirm the identity of the body, police and relatives strongly believe it is Honore.

Speaking to reporters last week, Honore’s father, Michael, said his own searches led him to a man who he believed was connected to Honore’s disappearance.

The father told Newsday he was told by a person that they saw the suspect put the suitcase in a car.

Police have also been searching for the suspect since the discovery of the Honore’s body. Relatives also told Newsday they believed that she was in an abusive relationship.

Leanne believed someone her sister was close with was responsible for her death.

Describing the man she believes to be responsible as “abusive, obsessive, and threatening,” Leanne warned women to be careful about who they let into their life.

“I used to see bruises, blue and black spots all over her body and even under her eyes. It was a very bad situation. I tried to talk to her.”

“Don’t stay in abusive relationships thinking it’s love,” she warned women. “It’s not. It always ends badly.”

Leanne said her sister had plans to move to the US to live with relatives once she completed her schooling.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, asked about Honore’s death at a post Cabinet press conference on the same day her body was found, said, “Police are presently looking at a particular type of investigation where this is concerned and I wouldn’t want to say much about it.”

He warned women to be careful with “social media networks in terms of their dating behaviours.”