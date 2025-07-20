Retired inspector warns Trinidad and Tobago at risk for terrorism: '1990 could happen again'

RETIRED inspector Roopnarine Arjoonsingh is concerned that something similar to the July 27, 1990 attempted coup could happen again.

“It’s not just about what happened on the day. It’s how it influences the minds of the younger generation. These people walked free even though police and civilians died and people suffered trauma.”

He believed the attempted coup by the Jamaat al Muslimeen trigged terrorist actions of other “Arab countries” including the destruction of the World Trade Center in 2011, the war in Iraq, Isis and the war in Gaza.

“We stood up and defended the democracy of the country. But if that was a success, we would have been speaking Arabic all now. We don’t know but that is my take.

“The thing is widespread now. And the point I’m making is the authorities should take note of these things and put things in place. Because the next question is, could it happen again? I hope not.”

After 35 years of no major incidents for the police to handle, he described the police officers in charge of the service as “peace-time heroes.” He worried whether the current officers would be as dedicated as he and his colleagues were if something similar happened now.

In 1990, Arjoonsingh was a constable on the presidential detail, a junior officer in the Special Branch Unit.

Telling Sunday Newsday about his experience, he said he went to the police headquarters on Sackville Street, Port of Spain for duty around 5.20 pm and met SRP Solomon Mc Leod on sentry duty at the entrance of the building.

Minutes later, Mc Leod was shot by an insurgent and his death signalled further attacks, including them driving a car bomb into the eastern entrance of Police Headquarters on St Vincent Street and shooting up the headquarters from the vantage point of a veranda of the Red House, where they had taken over the Parliament.

“I dare say I was probably the last person who spoke to him (Mc Leod). I remember asking him, ‘Solo, why you here so early boy?’ because he was supposed to begin duty at 6 pm. He said, ‘No I come to relieve a colleague going down south.’ And by the time I went upstairs, well, the bacchanal start. By that time he would have gotten shot.”

Arjoonsingh and some other officers were in the Special Branch office when bullets started to whizz. Between the smoke from the burning building and the bullets, he knew they had to get out.

First he decided to try a nearby set of stairs to see if they could escape that way but, half-way down, the smoke got too thick. Eventually they took the internal stairs to a lower floor of the Special Branch Office.

He recalled it being “pitch black” and they could not see anything, but they knew there was an air condition unit nearby. Like a scene from a movie, he kicked down the air condition unit and he and his colleagues crawled through the vents, ending up in a covered walkway of the courtyard.

But they had to stay on the ground because there was a sharpshooter on a nearby crane which overlooked the courtyard.

“We couldn’t go in the courtyard because bullets were flying so we took cover behind the thick walls of police headquarters and then made our way down to the canteen area where there were other officers and some civilians.

“We secured the women and children in a small room because you don’t know what is happening on the outside, so you can’t say you’re going to jump over the wall of the western gate – even though, before we got there, some of the guys jumped and one of them broke his leg.”

Some of them were understandably disoriented. They were in the midst of darkness, noise, smoke, heat, a hail of bullets and no one knew what was happening. But they did not give up.

They made a plan and one officer ran to a canteen truck which he drove into the large steel gate on the western side of the compound on Edward Street. Once out, they guided everyone in their group out into the streets, and told them to head south and run in the opposite direction of anything that looked dangerous.

He said at the time, the Special Branch officers had been trained by British and US soldiers so when the attempted coup occurred, they were prepared to act.

“Anybody who say they wasn’t frightened, they should get their heard checked by a doctor. It was war. One man cannot fight a war. Yes you will be scared but what we had to do was compose ourselves and take cover. Then the training kicked in because we had people to save.”

Because he could not get to his vehicle, Arjoonsingh took a bus and made his way home to San Fernando.

He recalled having a mini Uzi under his shirt jac and when he got to St James Street where there was already some looting. As a precaution, he went into a bar, took off his jacket and wrapped it around his hand and the mini Uzi to conceal the gun while having it ready. He also bought a glass bottle of alcohol, which he placed in his pants pocket to use as a weapon since he did not want to shoot anyone.

He walked home, and it was only when his family told him what they saw on television that he learned what really happened.

He told Sunday Newsday initially he panicked and was scared. He had tried to call for help but the phone lines were down because of the fire. But while in the life-threatening situation, he had no time to wonder about the who’s or why’s. His only thoughts were survival and to save the people who were with him – take cover and evacuate – and hope the insurgents did not actually enter the headquarters.

A few days later, he reported to the Special Branch offices in south Trinidad.

“The thing is, there was never an enquiry into what happened at Police Headquarters. It take them thirty-something years to make a little video to hear what the people say. All you were hearing was about the Parliament and what the politicians said, but nobody spoke about what happened at Police Headquarters. No enquiry was done to put things in place where there were systemic failures.”

Yet, he was more annoyed about the treatment of those who lost their lives or were injured during the attempted coup. He gave the example of Special Branch constable Kenrick Thong, driver to the late prime minister ANR Robinson, who had to have his right leg amputated after he was wounded when the Jamaat members stormed the Red House.

He said Thong received no assistance or compensation, and it was the Special Branch officers who held a fundraiser to send Thong to Venezuela for his surgery. He did get a medal, but it did nothing for the loss of his leg or the years of pain he endured.

Asked about the mental and emotional stress of such an experience Arjoonsingh said he handled his emotions on his own. He said he was always an aggressive person and, at the time, the country was “still in shambles” so he could not “go in a corner and sulk.” He continued operating as usual and the work took his mind off his distress.

But he said, over the months and years he had a network of family, friends and coworkers who eased the emotional effects of that time, even though he had no professional help or advice.

It was only when the anniversary comes around, his thoughts turn to the negative ‘what ifs’ and his concern about something like the attempted coup happening again.