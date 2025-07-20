Public to learn what happened at police HQ on July 27, 1990

Kadijha Watche-Mitchell, education and public program officer of the TTPS Police Museum points to a newspaper photo taken shortly after the 1990 attempted coup. - Photo courtesy TTPS Audio Visual Unit. -

OVER the decades the public has been repeatedly informed about what happened at the Red House and Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) studios during the attempted coup on July 27, 1990.

They also know one of the first actions by the Jamaat al Muslimeen that day was driving a car bomb into the police headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. But very little is heard about what happened to the police and civilians who were in the headquarters that day.

And so, in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the 1990 attempted coup, the Police Service is hosting free tours in collaboration with the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago twice daily from July 21 to July 25.

Newsday had a sneak peek of the TTPS tour, which began at the Police Administration Building and then to the museum of the TTPS on Sackville Street, PoS.

The short tour began at the marble plaque engraved with the names of police officers who died in the line of duty, in front of the administration building. Tour guide and education and public programme officer of the Police Museum Kadijha Watche-Mitchell highlighted SRP Solomon Mc Leod and ASP Roger George who died during the coup.

She painted a picture of a bright, relaxing day full of fun, as there was a police football game earlier that day. Because of that, there were not just officers but their family members, including children, at the headquarters when the terror began.

She told the story of officer Mc Leod who was on sentry duty when, a few minutes before 6pm, he was approached by a man who asked for directions. Mc Leod walked onto the street and further along the pavement to point the man in the right direction. But as his back was to the man, he was shot numerous times and died on the ground.

Eyewitnesses said the man then shot his gun once into the air, which seemed to be a signal for the rest of the Jamaat’s plans to begin, including the car bombing which effectively blocked the eastern entrance of the headquarters on St Vincent Street.

The officers and civilians were trapped between the raging fire resulting from the car bomb and the gun shots being fired at the building. From information gleaned from the reports of those who served on that day or were directly affected, she told of the escape attempts made and the eventual escape of those inside due to the heroics of the officers.

Inside the museum there were a few artifacts on display, including items of officers who were on duty that day. In the background played footage from TTT of then acting commissioner of police Leonard Taylor informing the public about the declaration of a state of emergency and telling people to stay indoors.

There was also a tactile game called Badges of Rank available to play in which visitors try to match the shoulder arrangements of police uniforms to the ranks.

After, guests will be invited to watch a clip of Code 727, a 2022 documentary highlighting experiences of officers on the ground on that day.

Those interested in experiencing the free tours are asked to register for them. The police tours begin at 11 am and 2 pm, and the Parliament tours at 10 am and 1 pm. Each tour must be registered for separately.