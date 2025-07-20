Marionettes Chorale delivers heavenly performance with Rejoice II

The Marionettes Chorale. -

From the first note of How Can I Keep From Singing, the Marionettes Chorale’s Rejoice II concert series set a tone of reflection, reverence and renewal.

Across three community venues in Maraval, Arouca and Malabar, audiences experienced a diverse programme of classical music, gospel and contemporary favourites.

A highlight of the series was guest conductor Dr Nathan Nagir’s theatrical and engaging style, especially during his interaction with the audience during the choral performance of How Great Thou Art. Nagir invited attendees to join in singing the chorus, “Then sings my soul, my saviour God to thee, how great thou art…” and gave a brief lesson on singing techniques, focusing on breath placement and enunciation.

The first half of the concert closed with Richard Smallwood’s Total Praise, which received a resounding ovation. The choir’s voices blended beautifully on the final “Amen”, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Another standout moment came from soprano Hermina Charles, whose powerful interpretation of You'll Never Walk Alone was both commanding and deeply moving. With unwavering control, Charles delivered a performance that was emotionally profound, touching many in the audience. Aanalisa-Marie Romain-Timothy offered a beautiful solo performance of John Lennon’s Imagine, anchoring the youth chorale’s section with a sense of purpose.

The concert was a true community affair with proceeds from the Arouca and Malabar performances supporting their respective churches.

Conducted by Gretta Taylor, Caryll Warner, Joshua Joseph, and Nagir, and featuring many of the chorale’s beloved soloists and emerging talents, Rejoice II was more than a concert – it was a shared experience of hope and harmony.