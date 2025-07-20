Iconic, selfless national footballer Ulric 'Buggy' Haynes remembered

Ulric "Buggy" Haynes, right, with Selby Browne. PHOTO COURTESY SELBY BROWNE -

FORMER TT football captain and activist Ulric "Buggy" Haynes, 76, was remembered as an icon in local football and after his playing time seeked the interest of the youngsters by ensuring they had somewhere to play the game that he loved.

Haynes played alongside TT football stalwarts like Everald "Gally" Cummings, Alvin Corneal and Sedley Joseph in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Tacarigua resident always wanted the best for his community and he was respected as the Buggy Haynes Recreation Ground in Tacarigua was named after him.

His son Roston described his father as selfless. "The sacrifice he made for the youths (I will always remember)," Roston said.

Roston, who said his father passed away either late on July 19 or early on July 20, reflected on the time a savannah in Tacarigua was scheduled to be paved, but his father spoke out against it because he always "fought for the youths."

Haynes was not only a footballer as he also played first division cricket in TT.

President of the Veterans Footballers Foundation of TT Selby Browne said, "I am deeply saddened to share that our Ulric "Buggy" Haynes passed away...at his residence in Tacarigua. We have lost a national icon."

Haynes, who was the captain of the Malvern Sports Club, gave back to the youngsters who participated in the Buggy Haynes Coaching School in Tacarigua.

"Let us all join in expressing condolences to his entire family and ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts," Browne added.

Looking back on his ability with the football, Browne said, "Buggy was a talented, skilful forward with a vast knowledge of the game...his running off the ball was a major asset. That always made sure he was in the correct positions to receive our passes to execute his lethal shots to score countless goals."

Remembering the days they shared at Malvern, Browne said, "It was an honour for me to play with him on our Malvern team in the late 1960s and 1970s, along with Ulric Boxhill, another forward on the team at that time, of similar qualities, skill, and talents." Haynes was also a top player in the Port of Spain Football Leagues.

Norman Mungroo, who is the organiser of the popular Norman's Windball Cricket League in Tacarigua, said Haynes made the community proud.

"I've known Mr Buggy Haynes for a quite a while. We had a good relationship...he was one of the people that made TT and Tacarigua proud when he represented TT in football which he was excellent in. He was a good allrounder in cricket and football. I have a good relationship with him coming out of the same area of Tacarigua. I want to wish his family condolences and may he rest in peace."

Haynes was one of the local heroes featured in the Community Sport Titan series, coordinated by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development a few years ago.

In a video posted in 2022, Haynes spoke about his love of community. "Sport is one of the most important things in the world today. Children have a lot of time to play and run about (in August when school is closed) and do evil things, so in 1988 I formed the Buggy Haynes Coaching School...myself and a fella named Ben Sambrano came up with the idea to come up with a coaching school."

The coaching school catered for three sports – football, cricket and athletics.

"When you doing community service is a joy in your heart when you see children move from one step to another step in life...you feel proud. That is more than money (could buy)," Haynes said.