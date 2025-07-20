Hotel association boss: SoE is unfortunate but Tobago open for business

In this file photo, tourists and visitors flock to Store Bay, Tobago. - Photo by Visual Styles

TOBAGO Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) president Reginald Mac Lean has described the decision of the government to declare a state of emergency (SoE) as “unfortunate.”

But he is optimistic that the island’s tourism sector will survive its potentially negative effects.

The association and other tourism and business associations are expected to meet with members of the THA and Tobago Security Council on July 20 to examine ways in which the assembly can offer additional support to the island's security apparatus during the SoE. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 pm.

Earlier, in a statement, the association said Tobago remained open for business.

“The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association wishes to assure all local and international visitors that despite the recent declaration of a state of emergency by the government of TT, the island of Tobago remains open, safe and fully operational for tourism,” the association said.

“There are currently no restrictions on the movement of persons, nor are there any limitations on tourism-related activities across the destination. All hotels, resorts, restaurants, attractions and transportation services continue to function as normal.”

Describing the government’s implementation of an SoE as a proactive step to ensure national safety and security, the association said it is not targeted at disrupting the daily lives of citizens or visitors.

“The THTA fully supports the government’s efforts to maintain order and protect all residents and guests of our twin-island Republic.”

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) endorsed the association’s position, saying the island continues to welcome visitors with the warmth and tranquillity for which it is renowned.

“While national security measures have been implemented in Trinidad, daily life in Tobago remains calm and uninterrupted. Tourism operations across the island are fully active with no curfews, no movement restrictions and no disruptions to flights, ferries, hotels or excursions,” TTAL said in a statement on July 18.

“Across the island, our tourism community has remained steady and focused. From hoteliers and tour operators to airport staff and guesthouse owners, Tobago’s visitor-facing team is unified in their commitment to providing a safe, seamless and enjoyable experience for every traveller.”

The TTAL further said Tobago’s reputation as one of the Caribbean’s safest destinations is well-earned.

“The island has recorded one of the region’s lowest serious crime rates with a consistent year-over-year decline in violent incidents.”

It added that Tobago is also supported by the tourism-oriented policing section, a specialised division of the police service.

TTAL said the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation will be introducing what it calls a Safe Tobago Web App, a new digital tool that provides real-time safety information and visitor support.

Through this app, the agency said, visitors will be able to receive timely updates and safety notices, report incidents or concerns directly to local authorities, access emergency contacts and support resources and navigate their stay with greater awareness and peace of mind.

TTAL said the mood across the island remains calm and confident.

“Our tourism operators continue to report positive guest experiences, and forward bookings remain strong. The message, Tobago is open, prepared, and proud to welcome visitors with confidence.”

The Division of Tourism also said Tobago remains “safe, secure and fully open for tourism.

“While the SoE applies to the Republic in its entirety, the current situation is highly localised to specific national security concerns on the island of Trinidad,” it said in a release.

“There are no curfews, no travel restrictions and no disruptions to services to Tobago. The island remains calm, and there is no direct threat to public safety.”

It quoted Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris as saying, “Tobago continues to welcome travellers with its signature warmth, hospitality and calm. Our beaches, heritage sites, accommodations and cultural experiences remain fully accessible.”

She said the division is working in close coordination with the national security agencies to ensure that tourism on the island continues without disruption.

Burris said all flights to and from ANR Robinson Airport remain on schedule, while inter-island ferry services are operating as normal.

Hotels, guesthouses and tourism service providers, she said, are fully operational.

Burris also noted there are no curfews or limitations on movement in Tobago.