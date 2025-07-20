Hope seeks Windies redemption vs Aussies as T20s bowls off

West Indies Jewel Andrew (L) and T20 captain Shai Hope attend a team training session, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of the team's first T20 against Australia, on July 20, at the same venue. - CWI Media

WEST Indies T20 captain Shai Hope has called for focus, unity and a total team effort as they prepare to face Australia in a five-match T20 International series, which bowls off at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 20, from 7.30 pm.

The maroon enter the contest eager to redeem themselves following a 3-0 Test series defeat on home soil to the Aussies.

However, Hope is confident that the T20 squad has the experience, hunger and home support to turn the tables on the globe’s second-ranked T20 team. West Indies are sixth.

“We’ve had a very challenging year, especially with the white ball,” Hope said in the pre-match press conference on July 19.

“But coming off the back of that loss in the Test series, we’re trying to turn things around. We’ve got a lot of experienced guys in our group, so it’s great to have them around. Hopefully, we can start this series well.”

Hope, now leading the T20 team for his third series as skipper, stressed the importance of defending home turf, especially as West Indies eye a strong run-up to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February/March.

“We tend to defend home court really well,” he added. “That’s something we’ve been doing for quite some time in 50-over and T20 cricket. The guys have really been putting in the hard work, even though we’re not a complete group here as yet. There’s still a lot to look forward to for the rest of the season.” For the opening match, Windies’ batting coach Floyd Reifer stands in as head coach as Daren Sammy had to leave the squad to attend a family bereavement.

Additionally, the squad features the core group of players who secured a recent series win against Ireland, along with newcomers Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades earning maiden T20 call-ups.

Alongside Hope will be fellow seasoned campaigners like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell and Jamaican big-hitter Andre Russell, who plays his final international series for the Windies.

Russell begins the series with the first two T20s in front of his home crowd at Sabina Park.

Despite some players still linking up with the squad due to other cricketing commitments, Hope believes the shared familiarity among teammates will prove invaluable.

“We understand each other’s game and personality. The experience from recent matches, including in Guyana, will help us take those lessons into this series.”

Hope also paid tribute to Russell’s legendary T20 career.

“He’s a stalwart of T20 cricket. Every time you mention T20 cricket, you have to call his name. He’s done a lot for West Indies — two World Cup titles, countless big moments. We want to send him off on a good note, hopefully by winning the first two games right here in Jamaica.” Looking ahead to the opposition, Hope acknowledged Australia’s quality in the shortest format and urged his team to bring their best from the very first ball.

“We can’t let our guard down. They’re ranked number two in the world for a reason. But we have to focus on our game — look within — and make sure we execute. Just because we’ve done well at home before doesn’t guarantee us anything. We have to play our best cricket and hopefully finish this series even stronger than we started.”

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Australia — Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King ,Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Team Management — Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), Ravi Rampaul (bowling coach), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning), Darc Browne (massage therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (team analyst), Jerome Foster (media and content officer