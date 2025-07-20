Cunupia mechanic gunned down outside home

Cunupia autoelectrician Denny Ramkissoon, 37, became the second person to be killed since the state of emergency (SoE) was declared after he was gunned down a short distance from his home on the night of July 19.

Police said Ramkissoon, also known as Lectrick, was in front of Sutherland One Stop Shop in Sampson Street, Cunupia, when a black Toyota NZE pulled up in front of the shop around 8.15 pm. A gunman allegedly came out from the back seat and shot him before getting back into the car and escaping. Ramkissoon was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by a neighbour but died around 9.25 pm while being treated.

CCTV footage of the incident, posted to social media, did not show the attacker, but it did show Ramkissoon standing in the street with his phone in hand while a man was walking towards him from behind. A short while later, bullets could be seen striking the ground near him. Ramkissoon flinched several times before falling on the ground and attempting to roll away, leaving a trail of blood. The pedestrian and even a dog also scampered for safety during the attack. A person wearing what appeared to be a grey jacket with the hood over his head was seen briefly running into frame.

Crime scene investigators recovered eight spent nine millimetre rounds.

Ramkissoon’s brother, who did not want his name published, said he was driving his taxi when he heard the news. He said the family is devastated as he lost his mother in November and his father a few years before.

Adding to the ordeal, he said Ramkissoon had a ten-year-old son and his common-law wife is expected to give birth to his second son in October.

He said Ramkissoon was focused on opening a repair shop at his Sampson Street home to help take care of his common-law wife and the baby.

“He was planning to open the garage. Just this morning the two of we was supposed to go buy a car. Cause I does sell parts too.”

Ramkissoon’s brother said he used to take care of the eldest son, but his mother took him to live with her on July 19, shortly after the attack.

He said to his knowledge, Ramkissoon had never been threatened or led a life that could lead someone to wanting him dead.

Some on social media speculated that Ramkissoon may not have been the intended target of the attack, and it could be a case of mistaken identity. His brother said he heard this theory but did not know what to believe.

“I don’t want to say yes, I don’t want to say no, you know how the place is. People saying is other people they come for, he was just...the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Senior Homicide investigators told Newsday they had not yet determined a motive for the attack and therefore could not say if there was any credibility to this speculation.

Ramkissoon’s brother called for more police presence in the area.

“I can’t even tell you when last it had a patrol in the area, when last I see patrol from Enterprise to Cunupia or a jeep just patrolling through the area just normal.”

“If people see more police, things would be good but they ain’t seeing no police so they feeling free to do everything.”