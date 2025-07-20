Chef Sharaz celebrates 40 years in culinary world

Chef Sharaz Mohammed with YouTuber David Hoffman, creator of David’s Been Here the travel and food media brand. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Never hesitate to give someone something to eat or a glass of water with love. I spent days in my life not having food to eat, so I must return the favour to continue feeding others.”

These are the powerful words of chef Sharaz Mohammed – words he says he lives by and have shaped his 40-year journey in the culinary world.

The 56-year-old chef, raised in Claxton Bay and now based in Tunapuna, is extremely proud to celebrate 40 years in the field. He describes the journey as “long, hectic, turbulent, demanding, dedicated and learning but rewarding.”

The chef’s passion for cooking started at home – in his mother’s kitchen where he used to assist her. “She used to cook and bake in a kerosene stove and oven,” Mohammed said. He was further influenced by observing his grandmother while she prepared meals for him and his cousins when they holidayed in Charlieville. “Both women, who I really admired, were my inspiration into the culinary world.”

Sadly, when Mohammed turned 17, his mother died. In an attempt to support himself he found a part-time job at Royal Castle on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. “I didn’t know anyone in town, so I rented a little room in the men’s hostel on upper Henry Street and my culinary journey and life truly started.”

Determined and armed with great passion for cooking, at the age of 22 Mohammed decided to apply to the now defunct TT Hotel and Tourism Institute. Although he was successful in the interview, he was unable to afford the tuition fees and was forced to simply learn on the job. He gained hands-on experience in small kitchens – washing dishes, cooking curries, catering and exploring Chinese cuisine.

Then came a breakthrough. “In 1995, a new restaurant opened in Grand Bazaar – Apsara Restaurant. It was my first introduction to international cuisine.” the chef related.

Over the years, Mohammed worked in several top kitchens, including Chutney Rose on Ariapita Avenue, airline catering, and Botticelli’s Restaurant where he served as executive chef from 2004-2010. He also played a key role in high-profile events, providing meals for World Cup Cricket 2007 (an opportunity afforded to him by Goddard Catering Group/Allied Caterers), the Summit of the Americas (2008), and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (2009).

“There are great behind-the-scenes stories – meeting cricket superstars, feeding heads of state. It was an honour,” he recalled. He even received an Award of Recognition for his role in World Cup Cricket 2007.

Many hotels including Hilton and Chaconia made him offers too but he didn’t accept. However, he accepted Cara Suites’ offer where he stayed for a short time.

Still, it was during his years at Botticelli’s that an idea took root. “People kept telling me I should teach. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I always loved being on the line cooking with my team. Dedicated chefs love that action – or ‘sweat’ as I say.” But Mohammed listened to the people and became a part-time facilitator at the Trinidad and Tobago Hotel and Tourism Institute where he taught for four years while still holding the position as executive chef at Botticelli’s.

In 2010, “Chef Sharaz,” as he is fondly known, stepped away from working for others, having already begun building his own private catering business. He invested in himself and travelled to different continents around the world. In 2015, he was approached by Goddard Catering Group to serve as executive chef at its Golden Grove Road, Piarco location – a role he accepted on a temporary basis as interim executive chef, balancing it alongside his private catering commitments.

Then came the covid19 pandemic when the entire world changed impacting many businesses including those in the food industry. “The industry in Trinidad took a huge hit and many chefs and others left,” Mohammed recalled. He was then asked to do a children’s cooking class which he hosted once a week for 90-minutes. “I ran it as a 12-week course, and I really enjoyed it,” said Mohammed. “So that encouraged me to start some more classes.”

After renting a kitchen space in Chaguanas, he launched the Creative International Cuisine Cooking Course. The response to the six-Saturday introduction to basic French, Italian and Authentic Indian Cuisine was overwhelming. After six months, the chef then got the opportunity to take over the entire kitchen studio and converted it to the Chef Sharaz Culinary Academy, now in its third year. “The Academy gives true knowledge of hospitality, culture, hands-on training and real-life experiences in the industry – and it’s all done with love and dedication,” he said proudly. “Together with my culinary team, we have over 150 years of experience.”

In the past three years, hundreds have passed through the academy including children, food lovers, business owners, professionals and aspiring chefs – even students from the US, Guyana, Sweden, Canada and Ireland. “One young woman didn’t know how to bake. She took our baking and pastry course and now she runs a successful pastry business,” Mohammed beamed.

But there’s more work to be done. The chef disclosed, “My next step is acquiring international accreditation to offer the diploma in culinary arts. We have so much talent in Trinidad – I want to help bring it out and expose it while continuing to make my contributions to the hospitality, culinary and tourism industry.” He also recently launched the Culinary Canvas Kitchen Studio for cooking shows and productions. “Additionally, people keep asking about a cookbook. It’s all in my head – I just need to put it in hard copy” he said.

Giving back remains important to the chef. He has been involved in charity most of his life being involved with an organisation that assists in building homes and providing food and medicines for those in need. “I came from a background where we weren’t financially privileged – my siblings and I sold items in the market, helped in the garden from an early age and assisted our father, a butcher. I’ve lived the struggle.” Thus, he believes that hospitality must go hand in hand with humility and kindness. At the academy, students facing financial hardships are still welcomed. “I was there once, so I understand. Even though the academy doesn’t have sponsorship, I help where I can.”

Asked to give advice to the next generation of chefs, Mohammed said, “I advise everyone in this industry to offer good hospitality, be approachable, respectful, honest to yourself, your team and your clients and to keep learning – I’m still learning. Work hard, dedicate yourself and your rewards will come.”

And he certainly is no stranger to hard work. Mohammed has already started culinary consultations in Guyana and the Caribbean. He is calling for a revival of a Trinidad Culinary Team to showcase local food and drive culinary tourism. “The Caribbean cuisine is right at the top with any other cuisine in the world. Our herbs and spices are unique,” he insisted.

So what’s next for the chef? “My goals are to expand the school, offer a degree programme, and continue building the industry to a respectable level. I hope I can be considered to be part of the Trinidad Tourism Company and continue with my contributions,” he said.

When asked about his favourite food, he laughed and said, “I love our local food, but I enjoy a good biryani.”