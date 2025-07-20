Cassia Sobers sets off on a heritage journey at University of Glasgow

Cassia Sobers is congratulated and presented with gifts by Ambassador Peter Cavendish during an Erasmus pre-departure meeting at the EU Delegation offices at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain. Photo courtesy the EU Delegation. -

Cassia Sobers is excited about continuing her journey of discovery, finding her calling and returning to TT, hopefully to make a difference, when she completes her master’s degree in education in museums and heritage at the University of Glasgow, Scotland.

Sobers, 27, said since primary school she has been asking “too much questions” – about the origin or history of things, the reasons people do the things they do or speak the way they speak. And since attending Scarborough Secondary and then Bishop’s High School in Tobago, she has been interested in searching for meaning in people, cultures and traditions.

“For me, it’s easy to tell anything about a place by simply looking at the art, the music, the books and the political history…You can know everything about them just from that.”

After school, Sobers thought her future was clear. She wanted to be a secondary-school history teacher. So she majored in history and English literature at UWI, earning her bachelor’s degree in 2019.

But studying history at UWI showed her that her interest was rooted in heritage itself, and so her trajectory changed. The Mason Hall resident fell in love with the academic life and was fortunate to have lecturers from around the world who gave her advice and encouraged her to find her own path.

“I like being there in person, watching it happen, documenting it, talking about it, asking questions. And so I went into anthropology in Belgium, where I fell in love with research – but I did not like the anthropological methods.”

She earned a master’s in social and cultural anthropology at KU Leuven in Belgium, graduating in 2022. But while there, she realised the field was taught through a European lens that did not align with the Caribbean context she wanted to explore. She said the lecturers and the processes they taught were very Eurocentric, which was understandable, because they could not help but be who they were.

So she decided to return to Tobago to get real-world experience in the field. In 2022, she came home, and began working at the National Library and Information System Authority in 2023, spending the past two years in the Tobago Archives and Tobago Heritage Library.

“And there I realised, ‘Oh! It’s much better to work with the actual documents. This is fun! Where can I work with this on a bigger scale? Museums.’ And that’s why I decided to go towards museums.”

It was a friend from the Netherlands, an Erasmus+ scholarship winner, who suggested she apply for the prestigious European Union-funded programme, saying it would keep her in academia and allow her to return home while opening more opportunities for her future.

She did her research, applied and was accepted to two Erasmus+ programmes – education in museums and heritage, and managing cultures and heritage in global markets, which had a stronger economic focus. She chose education.

According to a European Union Delegation release, the Erasmus+ Joint Master’s Degree Scholarship is highly competitive, and is awarded to outstanding graduates worldwide to do advanced studies at leading European institutions.

Sobers will embark on a fully funded two-year master’s degree starting this September at the University of Glasgow.

Her studies will take her across four countries – Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and Mexico – giving her exposure to diverse academic environments and cultural experiences that will enrich her expertise in museum education and heritage preservation.

Congratulating Sobers on her achievement, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to TT Peter Cavendish said, “This is an incredible opportunity for Cassia and well deserved! I have always maintained that the people of TT are among the most innovative and educated in the region. I have no doubt that Cassia will make an outstanding contribution to the museums and heritage of this country in the years to come.”

Sobers said she has always intended to return to Tobago after her studies, to be with her family – including her parents, five sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and 16 cousins – and to contribute to the island’s development.

“I’m very family-oriented. I have a huge extended family in Tobago and we’re very close-knit.

“Also, I’m a strong believer in using your talent where it’s needed, and it’s needed here.

“We don’t know how to maximise our heritage. We don’t know how to actually turn it to our benefit and monetise it. We’re also constantly looking towards the future without seeing the benefit in our past.

“But we can marry the two. It’s not impossible. Other countries have done it, but we’re just so focused on other things rather than what we have in our hands.”

But she is aware of the challenges that await her when she returns.

“I truly believe I can make a difference if given the opportunity.

“However, there’s politics, nepotism and the usual challenges. I’m not naive, because coming back home, I’ve realised you can only help someone who wants to be helped. So if it happens that opportunities arise elsewhere, I’m not going to be foolish and not take (them).”

She said her family supported her academic pursuits, even if they did not fully understand them. Most of her relatives were married by their mid-20s, while she remains focused on her studies and career, making her the “crazy” one.

“Tobago is very traditional. You’re supposed to get married and have kids, the usual route, and I’m not doing that. There used to be expectations when I was younger, but now they think I’m not going to get married and I’ll follow my career. It’s kind of freeing, because nobody bothers me or asks me questions anymore.

“And it didn’t help that I got a cat.”

Sobers wants a life combining academia with fieldwork. She wants to write research papers and books, lecture and work directly in heritage institutions.

“With Erasmus+ I’m looking forward to finding my niche, the place where I can truly find what I’m looking for in terms of my academic career. It’s hard to explain, because I don’t know exactly what I’m looking for but I know I’ll know it when I find it.”

Eventually, she hopes to do a doctorate.

“It’s a continuous journey. That’s part of what I’m in love with as well – knowing that each step is a new discovery.”

Over the years, several Trinidadians and Tobagonians have benefited from Erasmus+ scholarships, with over 50 students and academic staff from TT participating in the programme between 2014 and 2020 alone.

For Sobers, the Erasmus+ scholarship is another step on her path of discovery – a journey to find her place in the world of heritage, to document the stories of the past and to empower her island to embrace its cultural wealth as part of its future.