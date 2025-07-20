Bandits rob Rib Shack, ice cream parlour amid SoE

- File photo

BANDITS went for dinner and dessert on July 19, robbing a St James bbq restaurant and a neighbouring ice cream parlour on Mucurapo Road.

The robbery was staged in the midst of a state of emergency (SoE) called by the government to thwart plans of robberies, murders, kidnappings and threats to key officials in TT.

According to police, at about 2 pm on July 19 four young men, all of African descent, entered Rib Shack on Mucurapo Road, St James, and announced a robbery.

Police said one of the men had a gun.

The bandits robbed the establishment of $2,048, which was secured in a cash pan in the restaurant’s office area. They also robbed the grill chef and kitchen assistants of their cell phones before leaving the restaurant.

The bandits immediately went over to the neighbouring ice cream parlour, Alex Creamery, again announcing a robbery.

The bandits took $303 from the cash register and stole the cashier’s cellphone.

They then left the ice cream shop and escaped in a white Toyota Fielder wagon, proceeding west on Mucurapo road.

Police were alerted and officers of the Western Division responded. The scene was processed and photographed.

No arrests have been made in relation to the robberies as investigations continue.