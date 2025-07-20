Attorneys: Let us meet Rajaee Ali or face court

Attorneys for Rajaee Ali, the alleged gang leader and murder accused removed from the Maximum Security Prison during last week’s sweeping state of emergency operation, have issued letters to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro and acting Prison Commissioner Carlos Corraspe.

They are demanding access to their client by July 21, at 4 pm, or they will take the matter to court.

Ali was among several high-risk inmates relocated on July 18 after intelligence revealed that gangs were using smuggled cell phones to co-ordinate attacks on senior members of the police, judiciary, and national security agencies. The government said the emergency measures were necessary to dismantle “dangerous criminal command structures” operating inside correctional facilities.

Ali’s attorneys, Keron Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein, say they have been trying unsuccessfully to meet with him since his removal. They sent requests on July 18 and 19, contacted the Prison Service, the Special Branch, and the Special Investigations Unit, and even attempted to access Teteron Barracks, one of the newly designated detention sites – the other is Staubles Bay – only to be turned away by masked Defence Force officers.

The final letters, on July 20, accuse the authorities of failing to honour Ali’s constitutional right to consult an attorney “without delay” and demand that no interviews or statements be taken from him until he has met with his lawyers.

In their letter to Corraspe, the attorneys asked if Ali was officially removed from the Maximum Security Prison, and on whose authority?

They also want to know where he is currently being held; if he is part of an active investigation, and if so, what are the allegations and if he has been interviewed, or is any questioning scheduled?

They also want to know if he is being held in solitary confinement, and if so, what is the legal justification?

The lawyers said Ali must be informed of his situation immediately, that they must be allowed to verify his health and welfare, and that he must not be subjected to “pressure, coercion, or ill-treatment.”

The letters warn that if access is denied by the Monday deadline, they will file a constitutional motion seeking urgent court orders for immediate access and to prevent police from questioning him without his legal team present.

“Should you fail to comply, we are instructed to initiate proceedings… seeking interim relief directing that the intended applicant be granted immediate access to his attorneys-at-law,” the letter to Commissioner Guevarro reads.

The relocation of Ali and other inmates follows the government’s declaration of a state of emergency on July 18, after intelligence agencies uncovered what they described as a “credible and co-ordinated plot” to assassinate senior justice and security officials. Police Commissioner Guevarro personally oversaw the extraction of several “gang leaders” from the Maximum Security Prison to disrupt what he called a “reign of terror.”

New legal notices issued under the Prisons Act have officially designated Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay as detention facilities for the duration of the emergency. The Ministry of Homeland Security also released rules governing detainees, including provisions for legal visits, correspondence, and disciplinary measures.

The government, meanwhile, has defended the secrecy of the move.

Ali’s lawyers maintain that while the authorities may act under emergency powers, his constitutional right to legal representation must still be respected.

The High Court late Friday dismissed a habeas corpus application by Ali.

Justice Frank Seepersad ruled that Legal Notices 240, 241, and 243 lawfully designated Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay as prisons, rejecting claims that Ali was held in an “unknown location.”

Seepersad held that national security concerns outweighed Ali’s personal rights, noting the emergency was less than 24 hours old and investigations were ongoing. He said denying immediate in-person attorney access was proportionate and that secure virtual conferences could be arranged if needed.

Ali’s lawyers had argued his detention breached constitutional due process and prison rules, citing difficulty locating him and repeated refusals of access.

Guevarro defended the move, stating that “jail is jail” and questioning why detainees should choose their holding facilities.

Referring to the legal action, Guevarro said in a release on July 19, “Jail is jail. One secure facility is just as effective as another, so I am confused as to why they want to pick and choose where they want to be housed whilst they are under the care of the state. Is there something or someone special at the other facility? We maintain our commitment to security and procedural integrity, and it is unclear why specific preferences are being asserted regarding detention locations.”