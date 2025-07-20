Airports Authority: Intruder held, no gun found

The Piarco International Airport -

The Airports Authority is refuting claims on social media that an armed man tried to gain access to a flight at the Piarco Airport, however it did confirm that a man tried to gain access to an unauthorised part of the airport and was later arrested.

A media release from the Authority said at about 5.10 pm on July 18, the man tried to get into a restricted area of the Piarco International Airport.

Personnel who were nearby at the time raised an alarm and, in accordance with security procedures, he was detained by security.

The man was later arrested by police officers and taken to the Piarco Police Station where charges were laid.

The Airport’s Authority also said the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour was informed of the incident.

“The Authority wishes to assure all airport users that the swift resolution of this incident demonstrates the co-operation of various parts of the airport community and that the security protocols are effective and the nation’s airports continue to be safe and secure for all users,” the release said.