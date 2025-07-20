After 1803: Tobago’s post-occupation debt burden

In this file photo, the ruins of the Speyside estateand waterwheel located Blue Waters Inn Road, Speyside, Tobago. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

One of the most significant effects of the uncertainty over imperial possession of Tobago during the period 1781-1802 was made visible in plantation operations on the island.

In addition to the destruction wreaked on the areas through which the French armed forces passed on their way to take over the island’s defence strongholds and administration, there were costs which were not immediately visible, such as those related to loss of production, interruption of trade arrangements and the cost to individuals of the new policies imposed by the French, as well as the costs of the war for the island.

Post-war assessment of the damage revealed the long-term impact of the outcome, which was an important contributor to the demise of the sugar industry.

The disruption of the war, French occupation and continued attacks until the second occupation, which lasted for a year, was costly to plantations. From 1803, Tobago plantation owners were faced with the accumulated effects of developments from 1781-1803 and up to 1815, when the island was finally declared a British possession, which proved to be of long-term significance.

After 1803, the authorities in Tobago were on tenterhooks over possible continuing subterfuge efforts by the French, and were suspicious of undesirable visitors arriving on ships, seeking to prevent their entry by imposing regulations requiring ships’ captains to report suspects to the authorities. This was, however, not their biggest problem.

One of the most immediate problems, which had long-term consequences, was the loss of investor confidence in the Tobago sugar industry. The first problem was that the post-occupation trauma was manifested in the number of debts the owners faced. Having not been allowed to make mortgage payments to individuals and companies in the UK, they found themselves with mounting outstanding mortgage debts at the termination of the occupation.

Also, the operations of the sugar estates were based on a credit system: items essential for running the estates were ordered from Europe and/or the UK, the cost of which was to be borne from the sales of the next crop. But during the early 19th century, the market for sugar was not attractive, prices for the low-quality sugar produced in Tobago were very low and when combined with the outstanding debt, estates were operating in deficit, owing large sums to their overseas supplies.

These developments also occurred during the period when the Anti-Slavery Society was active and the trade in captive Africans had ended. From Tobago planters came a strong complaint that labour was in short supply and labour costs had increased. Since the sugar business was not generating the expected profits, several absentee estate owners sought to minimise their losses by getting rid of their properties. This started a process of estates changing hands, some with difficulty, when their owners were faced with these economic realities.

Like the imported goods, the services necessitated on an estate – including those provided by attorneys, medical practitioners, managers, overseers, bookkeepers and tradesmen – and essential supplies for buying and maintaining enslaved people were all obtained on credit. This meant further debt accumulation, which presented a challenge during the post-French-occupation years and aggravated the difficulties of plantation operations.

During the process of land sales, buyers found they had bought lands which were encumbered with debts. The matter was brought to the attention of the island’s administrators, some of whom were also among those affected.

On December 4, 1811, the assembly and council, noting that many proprietors sold or otherwise disposed of their estates without making any provision for paying outstanding debts, and hence leaving the new owners to inherit them, passed a law to secure the payment of outstanding debts obtained in the process of securing essential material to maintain the enslaved labour force.

The law also provided for those such as attorneys, doctors and managers, who were deprived of what was due to them at the time of death of the owners, and the outstanding sums owed to people in Tobago or in Europe who stood to lose all or part of the payment due to them. All those entitled to claim an outstanding sum were required to do so within 12 months of the date of the new law. All outstanding sums not claimed within that period would be chargeable to the new owners.

The practice was by no means terminated by the new law, and after continued complaints on the matter over the following 11 years, a new law was implemented on July 11, 1822 which sought to be more effective. The administration thought it was necessary to provide proprietors, mortgagees and other interested parties who might be induced to furnish the supplies required for negroes’ stock and general cultivation of plantations, with security for 12 months.

This new law mandated that before the change of possession of property, creditors, European suppliers and suppliers and service providers in the colony were entitled to recover the outstanding sums. The new act, which sought to protect creditors, stated that outstanding debt would be a lien on the estate, and anyone with a claim was required to take legal action to recover it within six months of the required 12-month expiration period of the lien on such an estate.

While the law did provide a window of opportunity, the legal process was complicated and not convenient to some creditors; the buyers’ market for Tobago estates was contracting; the debt burden on some estates was overwhelming; and a process of estate abandonment was gaining traction on the island – a situation made worse by the impetus of the movement for emancipation which occurred after 1822.