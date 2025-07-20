40-member team named for Goodwill Swim Meet

A 40-member swim team has been named to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 Goodwill Swim Meet in Barbados, from August 15-17.

The announcement was made by the Aquatics Sports Association of TT on July 18.

The team was selected following a qualification period that started in October 2024 and ended at the recently concluded National Age Group Short Course Championships.

The team features TT’s top ten and under athletes, together with 11 and overs who have yet to represent the nation at the Carifta level, or higher-ranked meets.

North Carolina-based Xaiden Valentine of RWB Aquatic Academy created a stir with his debut National Aquatic Centre performance at the National Age Group Short Course Championships last week.

The boys' 11-12 athlete emerged as not only the division’s top swimmer at the meet, but also surpassed the performances of 11-12 TT Carifta swimmers in the age group.

Valentine splashed to nine golds and nine Goodwill A standards at the meet. In the process, he also established a new 100m freestyle 11-12 short course national record of 54.89 seconds. He also erased a 14-year record of 55.53 seconds set by Jabari Baptiste in November 2010.

Additionally, Flying Fish Swim Club emerged with the most A qualifiers with Nathaniel St Louis, Kaylee France, Caylee Sylvester, Caleb Eastmond, Aidan Simon and Nikolai Trim all achieving A standards.

Valentine’s teammates Quillon Leera and Siddhi Sieusankar made up the trio of RWB A qualifiers.

The Eagles Aquatics’ duo of Micah Alexander and Isabella Mendoza, Nikosi Baptiste (Rivas Titans), Amaya Henry (YMCA Tobago), Kimari Antoine (Tidal Wave), Keimayah Rouse (Aqua Darts), Jordan Khan (Barracudas), and Michael Sammy (Sea Hawks) rounded off the A qualifiers in the 11 and over age groups.

Also, Chloe Mari Julien (Marlins) and Jakeem Adams (Tidal Wave) will compete in the eight-and-under division, while Athalia Giddings (Blue Fins) and Wyatt Harrison (Blue Dolphins) were the dominant swimmers in their nine-and-under age groups.

The team departs on August 13 and will be aspiring to dethrone 2024 winners, the Bahamas. TT placed second last year.

The squad will be coached by two-time Olympian Sharntelle Mc Lean and is being managed by Natalia Suite-Narine. The team held its first practice on July 19 at the Flying Fish swim pool in Federation Park.

TT’s 2025 Goodwill Swim Team

Girls

8 & Under — Chloe-Marie Julien, Jayelle Leacock, Jiah Robertson, Zaakiyah Ovid

9-10 — Athalia Giddings, Serenity Pantin, Genesis Marchan, Arsiah Gill

11-12 — Elin Stone, Kioni Busby, Katelon Leara, Emily Douglas

13-14 — Keimayah Rouse, Kimari Antoine, Amaya Henry, Amariah Capiatha

15-17 — Siddhi Sieusankar, Kaylee France, Isabella Mendoza, Caylee Sylvester

Boys

8 & Under — Jakeem Adams, Luke Sutherland, Myles Pemberton, Veeran Maharaj

11-12 — Xaiden Valentine, Nikosi Baptise, Micah Alexander, Khalil Brathwaite

13-14 — Nathaniel St Louis, Brandon James, Antonio Jordan, Kaiser Reid

15-17 — Jordan Khan, Quillon Leera, Michael Sammy, Caleb Eastmond

Officials — Sharntelle Mc Lean (head coach), Natalia Suite-Narine (manager), Most Denoon, Mark Rivas, Anthony Celestine (assistant coaches), Arlene Hamblin-Paul, Megan Jerry-Stephen, Gresha Gonzales (chaperones)