Suspected car thief killed by police, CoP warns – Don't challenge police

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro. -

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro has warned criminals not to challenge the police or other law enforcement officers during the state of emergency (SoE) because the outcome will not be in their favour.

Guevarro issued this warning after a man was shot and killed by police during an alleged shootout in Chaguanas on July 18.

In a statement on July 19, the police said officers of the Central Division Task Force North responded to a report of a stolen Nissan Tiida in the Enterprise district, Chaguanas and intercepted the car.

The officers claimed a suspect fired on them and they returned fire, wounding the man and seizing a gun at the scene. The suspect was taken for medical treatment but later died, police said.

In light of the fatal police shooting on the first day of the SoE, Guevarro said: “I urge those who continue to inflict harm on our communities to put down the firearms, step away from violence, and choose to become productive members of society."

"Let tonight's (July 18) events serve as a solemn reminder that when confronted by my officers, surrender peacefully. Do not challenge them. It will not end well for you."

The police, he continued, remain committed to restoring public confidence and preserving the safety and dignity of citizens. "Let us respect one another, uphold the law, and work together to build a nation founded on accountability and peace.”

Since the SoE was implemented, the police said national operations have resulted in 104 coordinated law enforcement operations. A total of 629 searches were done, 407 traffic offences detected during roadblock operations, and 56 people arrested.