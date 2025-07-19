Police officer, son, critical in Caroni crash, wife dies

PC Inshan Ali, his wife, Hymatie Ali and son, Saeed Ali, in an undated family photo. -

The wife of a police officer was killed in a head-on collision along the Southern Main Road, Caroni, on July 18, and her husband and son are in critical condition at hospital.

Police said Hymatie Ali, 60, of Tanager Drive, Ibis Gardens, the front seat passenger, was critically injured when a black SUV collided with the right front of the Mitsubishi Lancer her son was driving on a bridge along a dark stretch leading to the Caroni Bridge around 8.45 pm.

PC Inshan Ali, who is believed to have been asleep in the back seat, suffered multiple injuries, and his son, Saeel Ali, also suffered various injuries. All three victims were taken to the Mt Hope Hospital.

Friends, neighbours and police officers responded to donate blood in the event the injured had to undergo emergency surgery on July 19.

Ali, who was seen on duty at the basement entrance of the Police Administration Building on July 18, is an active member of his community and a well-liked police officer.

The collision blocked off traffic along the Southern Main Road for hours, and several police officers, fire officers and family members were at the scene after 9 pm on July 18.

The driver of the black SUV reportedly left the scene of the accident before police arrived.

Officers later located him at a medical centre and took him to the St Joseph Police Station, where he was interviewed and later released.

Newsday understands that the driver, the son-in-law of the owner of a Chaguanas plaza, was treated at a private medical facility and was seen at Piarco Airport on July 19, trying to catch a flight to the US.

Police were alerted, and the driver's name was flagged to prevent him from leaving the country pending the outcome of the investigation.