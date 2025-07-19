Los Iros farmers awaiting word for compensation

Los Iros farmer Anthony Dyer savalges melongene from his farm on July 1. - Photo by Innis Francis

LOS Iros farmers continue to cling to the hope that they will be compensated for crops lost after recent land slippage at Royal Engineer Road.

They said that while the Agriculture Ministry has been collecting information, they have not yet been given certainty that this will happen.

Sudden land slippage in the area began on June 27 and has since damaged at least 62 acres of land.

Minister of Agriculture Ravi Raitram and other ministry officials have since visited the area. Geoscientists have also visited, with some assessments still underway.

Speaking to Newsday on July 18, Los Iros Hill View Farmers' Association president Reshinand Ramraj said field officers indicated they will submit the farmers’ claims to the relevant officials.

“Information about losses and damage is being collected.”

But he said there were no “promises” or “assurances” that they would definitely be compensated, so he is awaiting final word.

He added, “We are also waiting on relocation, and that’s the only thing we haven't got word from the ministry on. And most likely, we will have to be relocated because the land is not stabilised yet.”

Farmer Neisha Mathura said the ministry contacted her and her husband, Nobby, to double-check the spellings of their names to submit their claims.

However, she said while farmers would like to remain hopeful they will be compensated, there is “nothing hopeful to hold on to.

"Six farmers are in desperate need of help. They have been asking for compensation, relocation, but (there is) no reassurance of anything.”

She said an alternative route is also needed so they can continue to salvage crops.

“Our plants are dying because carrying chemicals and fertilisers on their backs is not working out.”

Palo Seco councillor Anton George had previously told Newsday that consideration was given for a Bailey bridge to be built near Lorensotte South Trace for the farmers.

On July 18, he confirmed to Newsday that the bridge was acquired and work will begin next week.

He said the installation should take one to two weeks to complete.