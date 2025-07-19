Judge rejects lawsuit by SoE prisoner seeking return to MSP

Murder accused Rajaee Ali -

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro has welcomed a midnight ruling by a High Court judge on July 18, which dismissed a lawsuit from one of the prisoners who challenged his removal from the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

The prisoner, Rajaee Ali, who is awaiting trial for the May 2014 murder of special prosecutor Dana Seetahal, was one of ten high-profile prisoners who were relocated from MSP prison to facilities manned by the Defence Force at Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay and the army base at Teteron, in Chaguaramas.

Ali filed an emergency lawsuit seeking to get authorities to return him to the Maximum Security Prison. He and the other prisoners were removed from their cells in an operation supervised by Guevarro shortly before 6 am on July 18, even before the country was alerted that a state of emergency had been declared. They were transported in a heavily guarded convoy to Chaguaramas.

In a statement on July 19, Guevarro said, "Jail is jail. One secure facility is just as effective as another.

He added, "So I am confused as to why they want to pick and choose where they want to be housed whilst they are under the care of the state."

Guevarro said, "We maintain our commitment to security and procedural integrity, and it is unclear why specific preferences are being asserted regarding detention locations.”

He made these comments in response to a ruling by Justice Frank Seepersad at a late-night virtual hearing to dismiss Ali's lawsuit.

The police said the application was dismissed in its entirety, and the applicant was ordered to pay the legal costs incurred by the state.

"This ruling affirms the legal standing of recent operational decisions taken in the interest of public safety and secure detention."

The detainee's lawsuit named both the CoP and the Commissioner of Prisons as respondents.

The police reiterated their obligation to uphold law and order, especially during the SoE.

"All operational decisions are made with due regard to legal frameworks, public safety, and institutional protocols. This matter underscores the importance of respecting lawful authority and the coordinated efforts between agencies to maintain national security."

The police encouraged the public to remain calm and cooperative while the SoE continues.

Guevarro, in a media briefing on July 18, said people behind bars had formed themselves into a syndicate to carry out assassinations of key people in the administration of justice, police and prison officers and work with other members outside to kidnap and rob people.