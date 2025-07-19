Carapo man shot dead outside home

Ryan Barath was shot in his head in front of his Carapo home early on July 19. -

Police are investigating the murder of a Carapo, Arima man who was murdered outside his home hours before the state of emergency was declared at midnight on July 18.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Barath, 35, of Church Street, Carapo. Police said he died less than an hour after he was shot at the hospital.

According to reports, around 12.30 am, Barath went outside his home to drive his Nissan Navara from the street into the yard.

Family members heard a gunshot and saw Barath bleeding on the ground next to the vehicle.

The police were called.

First responders found a single gunshot wound to his head and took him to the Arima General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 1.14 am.

Investigations are continuing.