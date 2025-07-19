Business community supports SoE, calls for transparency, long-term solutions

An aerial view of the Port of Spain port. Trinidad and Tobago is under a state of emergency. - Jeff K. Mayers

The business community has spoken out in support of the state of emergency (SoE), put into effect on July 18, which stemmed from evidence garnered by police of a co-ordinated plot by gangs operating in and out of prison to assassinate members of the justice system and attack state facilities.

But chambers, while in support of the action taken by the government, called for transparency and long-term solutions to crime.

The TT Chamber of Commerce (TTCIC) in a media release condemned the plans by criminals to undermine national security and endanger senior officials.

“These actions represent an intolerable assault on our democracy, public safety, and economic stability.

“Given the grave threat identified, the TT Chamber supports the government’s decision to implement a state of emergency (SoE) as an urgent and necessary measure to protect citizens and preserve national order.

“We commend the rapid response of the TT Police Service and all security agencies in mobilising efforts to neutralise this threat,” the TTCIC said

President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) Baldath Maharaj expressed deep concern over the circumstances surrounding the SoE.

“The intelligence highlighting encrypted communications, coordination between incarcerated individuals and external actors and the targeting of senior members of law enforcement and the judiciary is extremely serious,” Maharaj said.

“If not contained swiftly, this poses a direct threat not only to national security but to the social and economic stability of the country.”

At the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, TTMA president Dale Parson also expressed his support and said that the SoE is not expected to affect citizens.

“I think this is a targeted SoE, " he said. “This is specific to a particular group of citizens in TT that are causing disruption. I think they are being proactive and taking the time to ensure that nothing drastic happens.

“This is a good thing. I don’t think this is going to deter investors, in fact, I think this is going to have a reverse effect. People are going to see this as a proactive step to deal with a problem before it comes.”

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA), noting that there were currently no restrictions on the movement of people during the SoE, assured visitors that despite the declaration of the SoE, Tobago remains safe and welcomes all visitors.

“This measure by the government is a proactive step to ensure national safety and security and is not targeted at disrupting the daily lives of citizens or visitors. The THTA fully supports the government’s efforts to maintain order and protect all residents and guests of our twin-island republic,” the THTA release said.

“Tobago remains a warm and welcoming destination for all,” said THTA president Reginald Maclean. “Visitors can feel confident that their safety and experience remain our top priorities. Tourism continues uninterrupted and our members are committed to delivering exceptional service and hospitality.”

While chambers in their releases also did not anticipate any negative effects on the business community, they called for a more permanent solution to crime.

“While the SoE is an essential short-term step, it must be supported by comprehensive and sustainable strategies to eliminate the root causes of criminal activities,” the TTCIC said.

“We urge the authorities to continue to strengthen security protocols within correctional facilities, enforce accountability to prevent internal collusion, and implement long-term crime reduction initiatives built on intelligence, technology and effective inter-agency collaboration.”

Maharaj encouraged businesses to exercise heightened vigilance and cooperate fully with law enforcement.

“The private sector has a vested interest in the safety and security of the nation. Crime and the infiltration of legitimate systems by criminal networks represent a growing challenge to economic confidence and investment. The Chamber therefore applauds the move to dismantle these criminal operations through robust, coordinated inter agency responses,” Maharaj said.

The TT Coalition of Service Industries (TTCSI) while expressing its support noted that this was the second SoE in one year.

"While a state of emergency may be necessary to address what may be classified as immediate crises, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential economic challenges and mitigate their negative impacts. Careful planning, transparent governance and targeted support for the vulnerable are essential to minimise the long-term economic consequences of an SoE."

At the TIC, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Kennedy Swaratsingh expressed confidence in the police and their ability to tackle crime through the SoE

“The SoE is a targeted one based on what the police put out this morning. It is a specific activity that the police are fully capable of dealing with. It won’t affect anybody in TT,” Swaratsingh said.