WI must prioritise quality over quantity

Australia’s Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jomel Warrican to complete a hat trick on day three of the third Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 14. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Aiming for batsmen who are willing to bat for days is a valid approach to building resilient and competitive West Indies teams, but that requires consistency, skill, and dedication – qualities that must be demonstrated in every match.

An all-out for just 27 runs is not only embarrassing, but also a stark reflection of underperformance and wasted resources. Such results highlight the need for a serious re-evaluation of player selection, training, and player development programmes.

Investing in cricketers who cannot produce results over extended periods not only wastes public money, but also diminishes confidence in the sport's governance. The focus should be on nurturing talent, improving coaching, and creating a culture of discipline and resilience. This may mean retiring underperforming players and investing in youth and grassroots development – building a squad capable of match-long endurance and technical proficiency.

Cricket is a national sport with deep roots, and its potential is immense. To restore pride the West Indies team must prioritise quality over quantity, performance over hype, and consistency over short-term gains. Only by raising standards, holding players accountable, and developing sustainable pipelines can the team hope to compete at the highest levels again and inspire a new generation of fans and players alike.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail