Upgraded Los Bajos Youth Centre to transform lives

Permanent secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs (MSYA) Beverly Reid-Samuel shows her athleticism in the gym at the Los Bajos Youth Development Centre, while Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, right, and MP for La Brea Clyde Elder, third from left, look on. - Photos courtesy MYSA

In celebration of World Youth Skills Day, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs recommissioned the Los Bajos Youth Development Centre on July 13, unveiling a fully- upgraded facility aimed at equipping young people with life-changing skills and opportunities.

The centre, which has served the community for over 30 years, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art hub for skills training, entrepreneurship and community development. The revamped facility now includes multipurpose classrooms, a cosmetology lab, digital transformation hub, gym, multipurpose court and other modern amenities.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, described the recommissioning as more than just a renovation.

“This isn’t just a construction project – it’s an investment in people, in your children, in your neighbours, in your future,” said Watts. “We are building lives, equipping young people with skills that can unlock careers, start businesses and change communities.”

The event, held in the newly-refurbished auditorium, drew enthusiastic residents, particularly young people from surrounding areas who represent the primary beneficiaries of the centre’s transformation.

MP for La Brea Clyde Elder applauded the ministry’s commitment to youth development. Also in attendance were ministry officials, including permanent secretary Beverly Reid-Samuel, deputy permanent secretary Savitri Balkaram, and MTS CEO Adilah Elahie, who handed over the keys to Watts.

The recommissioning also marked the start of on-site registration for two new courses under the YOUTEC programme, offered in collaboration with YTEPP. Programmes in event management and hair braiding and weaving are now open to participants, with several members of the first cohort present at the ceremony.

Among those in attendance was national footballer Isaiah Garcia, who took time out from training for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers to support the launch.

“I came here straight out of national training this morning,” Garcia said. “This centre is going to have an immediate impact on my peers. It gives us access to real opportunities right here at home.”

Following the ceremony, Watts toured the facility, interacting with residents and stakeholders. The new features of the centre include a fully-equipped kitchen and pantry, upgraded restrooms and an auditorium with seating and presentation facilities.

The ministry views the revitalised Los Bajos Youth Development Centre as a key part of its broader national strategy to empower young people across TT.

“Let us ensure that from Mayaro to Moruga, from Tobago to Toco – every youth has access to training that is relevant, empowering and life-changing. To the young people: dream big. This country needs you. Your energy, your ideas, your resilience – you are the heartbeat of our future,” Watts said.

