TT Under-19s suffer seven-wicket loss to Jamaica in Rising Stars tourney

Abdul Raheem Toppin -

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-19 cricketers went down by seven wickets to Jamaica in their penultimate Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship preliminary round match at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts, on July 18.

Opting to bat first, TT struggled to build lasting partnerships and were dismissed for a low total of 159 from 43.5 overs. Jamaica made light work of the target and cruised to a victorious 162/3 with more than 14 overs remaining in the 50-over contest.

Middle-order batsman Abdul-Raheem Toppin top scored with 25 runs while wicketkeeper Christiano Ramanan (23), and opener Riyaad Mohammed and Cristian Rampersad both hit 22 each.

Jamaica’s fast bowlers did most of the damage with the ball as left-arm bowler Vitel Lawes (4/28) and right-arm pacers Roshawn McKenzie (2/10) and Nicoli McKenzie (2/30) showed their quality.

In reply, Jamaica’s openers started positively with Kev’Aundre Virgo (51) and Tyriek Bryan (35) and put on a strong 80-run stance.

When Jamaica skipper Brian Barnes fell without scoring, and Odane Binns (six) soon after, TT’s bowlers thought they could have stifled the remaining batsmen.

However, David Dewar had other plans as he blasted to 55 runs not out from 54 balls. Nicoli McKenzie (12 not out) joined Dewar in the middle and the pair took them over the line, with one match remaining in the group stage.

The best bowlers for TT were Aneal Rooplal (2/23) and Boodoo (1/38).

So far, TT have won two of their six matches played and complete the preliminary phase versus Guyana at Elquemedo Willett Park in Nevis on July 21, from 10 am.

In other matches on July 18, Barbados defeated Windwards by 17 runs at St Paul’s Complex, USA team one beat Leewards by five wickets and Guyana notched a nine-wicket win over USA team two.

Summarised scores:

TT U19s 159 (43.5) – Abdul-Raheem Toppin 25, Christiano Ramanan 23, Riyaad Mohammed 22, Cristian Rampersad 22, Aadian Racha 21; Vitel Lawes 4/28, Roshawn McKenzie 2/10, Nicoli McKenzie 2/30 vs JAMAICA U19s 162/3 (35.3) – David Dewar 55 not out, Kev’Aundre Virgo 51, Tyriek Bain 35; Aneal Rooplal 2/23, Brendan Boodoo 1/38 – Jamaica won by seven wickets