Trinidad and Tobago miss spot in U-19 women's cricket final

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women's cricketers just missed out on a spot in the final of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 35-over Championships despite a win in the last preliminary round, on July 17.

Following the round-robin group stage, the top two teams advanced to the final on July 19.

Barbados finished with three wins out of five games and qualified as the best team.

It was a close call for the second spot as TT, Jamaica and Leeward Islands all finished with two victories.

Leeward Islands grabbed the second spot as TT and Jamaica qualified for the third-place playoff.

Windward Islands and defending champions Guyana had rough campaigns, both finishing with one win each and will face off in the fifth-place playoff.

In the final preliminary round, TT defeated Guyana by two wickets. Bowling first, TT limited Guyana to 70 all out in 26.4 overs.

Latoya Williams scored 16 for Guyana in the losing effort. Brianna Harricharan was the chief destroyer for TT with 5/20 in six overs.

Amrita Ramtahal picked up 3/13 and Kenika Cassar snatched 2/2.

TT lost wickets regularly, but eventually got to 71/8 in 22 overs.

Opener Kristina Naipaul struck 15 for TT and Danielle Manns grabbed 4/18 in seven overs for Guyana.

In other matches, Barbados sealed first place with a seven-wicket win over Leeward Islands and Windward Islands defeated Jamaica by four wickets.

The playoffs will bowl off at 10 am on July 19 at venues across TT.