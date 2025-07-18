Tobago responds to SoE

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said the state of emergency is akin to a dagger to the heart of Tobago’s already fragile tourism industry.

“We are three months away from October Carnival. At the same time, we are already grappling with sargassum along our shores, declining visitor arrivals and a general downturn in tourism confidence. For Tobago, where tourism is still trying to recover, this announcement could be devastating.”

Morris said stakeholders across the sector are asking how they are expected to plan, invest or even survive in an environment of constant uncertainty.

“Hoteliers, small guest house owners, vendors, taxi drivers, promoters and tour operators are all being forced to pay the price for conditions that, based on the government’s own release, are largely taking place in Trinidad.” It really appears, he said, to be a case of Peter paying for Paul.

“The government’s communication pointed to serious national security concerns on the island of Trinidad, but what about Tobago? What justifies this kind of restriction on our island, where some indicators suggest crime is actually on the decline?

"This raises an important question. Was it necessary to impose a measure that affects both islands equally? Could the State of Emergency not have been limited to Trinidad alone? Most importantly, what is the government’s plan to support Tobago’s economy through this new disruption?

"Will tourism stakeholders be compensated for their losses? Or will they be left to bear the burden on their own, once again?”

President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) Reginald MacLean has given the reassurance that Tobago remains open and welcoming. In a press release, Maclean said the island of Tobago remains open, safe, and fully operational for tourism.

“There are currently no restrictions on the movement of persons, nor are there any limitations on tourism-related activities across the destination. All hotels, resorts, restaurants, attractions, and transportation services continue to function as normal."

This measure by the Government, he said, is a proactive step to ensure national safety and security and is not targeted at disrupting the daily lives of citizens or visitors.

“The THTA fully supports the Government’s efforts to maintain order and protect all residents and guests of our twin-island republic. Tobago remains a warm and welcoming destination for all. Visitors can feel confident that their safety and experience remain our top priorities. Tourism continues uninterrupted, and our members are committed to delivering exceptional service and hospitality.”

He encouraged all travellers to continue with their travel plans and enjoy all that Tobago has to offer.

While head of the Tobago division of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams noted that the safety and security along with the well-being of the people of Tobago remains the highest priority.

“We ask them to work closely with the national security agency and the relevant authorities to ensure the necessary measures are put in place so that the law can be uphold and maintained.”