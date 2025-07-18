State of Emergency in effect after murder plot uncovered

A state of emergency went into effect on July 17 based on credible evidence from police of a new emerging threat to target politicians and other key officials.

A statement issued by the police on July 18 said intelligence pointed to people in prison plotting to destabilise the country.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro and other key officers will address the media at 8.30 am on July 18 to give details.

No curfew has been recommended to restrict movement.

This is a breaking story, and more details will be released as they come to hand.

