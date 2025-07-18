Security officials tackle police trust crisis

HIGH LEVEL TALKS: Front from left: Forensic Science Centre director Derrick Sankar; Homeland Security Ministry permanent secretary Videsh Maharaj; Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander; Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj; Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro; PCA director David West; PCA deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh; and Supt Michelle Powder. At back from left: DCP Suzette Martin; TTPS head legal Ramdath Phillip and PCA team lead investigator Lodwyn Sutherland. - Photo courtesy Homeland Security Ministry

ON THE HEELS of a July 13 investigative report by Newsday highlighting declining public trust in the police service amid a surge in fatal police shootings, a high-level stakeholder consultation was held to address the issue.

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, and Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro joined stakeholders in a strategic meeting focused on improving the handling of investigations into police-involved fatal shootings.

The consultation was detailed in a press release on July 17, which said the meeting brought together senior officials and representatives from various agencies to explore strategies aimed at enhancing inter-agency cooperation and increasing the efficiency of investigations conducted by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

The discussion focused on operational delays facing the PCA and examined systemic issues contributing to these setbacks at the Conference Centre, Office of the Attorney General, Government Plaza, Port of Spain.

The release said participants explored a range of actionable recommendations to improve operational efficiency and accountability in cases of police-involved shootings, though it did not specify the proposed measures.

The overarching aim of the meeting was to encourage a collaborative approach and overcome institutional challenges while reinforcing principles of transparency and justice within law enforcement operations.

The meeting also included the Attorney General, John Jeremie, and representatives from the Forensic Science Centre. The release said a "comprehensive report" detailing the discussions and recommendations is expected to be submitted to Cabinet, outlining a path forward. It did not say when.

Closing remarks from Maharaj stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration in strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring justice is served.

Data cited by Newsday from the PCA’s most public rating survey placed public confidence in the police service at just eight per cent in 2022, a sharp decline from the 59 per cent rating reported by the Police Service Commission (PSC) between 2018 and 2021.

Fatal police shootings remain one of the most significant barriers to restoring public trust. As of July 17, 2025, there have been 30 police-involved shooting incidents resulting in 38 fatalities, seven fewer than in 2024.

A contributor to last year’s toll was the state of emergency (SoE) declared in December 2024, which lasted until April. Introduced to curb rising gang and gun violence, the measure resulted in 26 people being killed by police across 19 separate incidents, according to PCA data.

Among those killed during that period was Ronnie Alexander, a resident of Tabaquite. On January 25, officers from the Anti-Extortion Unit visited Alexander’s home, and according to police reports, he fired at them, prompting a fatal response.

It remains unclear if a firearm was recovered from the scene. Alexander had prior encounters with law enforcement. In 2012, he and five others were charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest but were later reprimanded and discharged. In 2003, at age 17, he had been charged with kidnapping and robbery with aggravation.

Speaking to Newsday on condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation, members of Alexander’s family said they had not heard from police since his death and called on Commissioner Guevarro to intervene.

The PCA confirmed it had received documentary evidence in the case and was awaiting further scientific and legal material as of July 10.

As an independent body, the PCA investigates alleged criminal offences, corruption, and serious misconduct by police officers. On June 4, PCA director David West told Newsday none of the fatal police shooting investigations from 2024 or 2025 had been closed.

Between January 2023 and June 2025, there were 105 police-involved incidents resulting in 139 deaths. Of these, only five cases have been closed. In 2025 alone, 23 cases are under investigation, five remain at the complaint level, and one is under legal review, with an additional incident occurring after the data was submitted.

For 2024, 35 investigations are ongoing, and two cases are under legal review. Of the 39 fatal incidents recorded in 2023, 30 are still under investigation, four have been sent to the legal department, and five have been closed.

In those five, no further action was taken in two cases involving a double fatal shooting in Mt D’Or on January 5 and another incident on February 18.

On May 23, 2025, Rolly Brown, also known as Boyie, was shot and killed by Anti-Extortion Unit officers while they were investigating a conspiracy to murder in the Chaguanas Police District. His family later reported several personal documents, including his land deed, were missing.

On July 2, 2022, teenagers Leonardo Williams and Isaiah Roberts, both 17, and 21-year-old Fabien Richards were shot and killed near Republic Bank in downtown Port of Spain.

A 16-year-old was also shot, and two others were arrested. The incident triggered protests in Beetham Gardens, with residents blocking roads. Reports say two victims were shot in the back seat of a vehicle and one in the front passenger seat.

On June 27, 2020, Joel Jacob, 38, Noel Diamond, 46, and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, were killed by police near the Auto Guru building in Second Caledonia. The incident also sparked widespread protests in Port of Spain and surrounding communities.

Eight officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force were later charged with murder and are currently out on bail. This remains the largest single case in which officers have been charged with murder in connection with an on-duty incident.

On May 3, 2019, 14-year-old Naomi Nelson was shot in the back of the head during a confrontation between police and gunmen in Carenage. Two others, Keron Eve and Kareem Roberts, also died in the shootout.

On October 26, 2018, five people, including 15-year-old Shekeem Francois, were killed by police in Trou Macaque, Laventille. Francois' mother said she witnessed the shooting.

Francois, 17-year-old Kudeim Phillip, 23-year-old Nicolas Barker, 26-year-old Mechack Douglas, and 20-year-old Shaundell St Clair were reportedly being pursued by officers searching for Douglas and St Clair.

Police claimed the group died in a shoot-out.