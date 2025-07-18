Roger Alexander: PNM did not care about police service

MINISTER of Homeland Security Roger Alexander alleged that the former PNM administration had greatly under-resourced the police service and had poorly run the Ministry of National Security. He was winding up a UNC pre-budget consultation at Hillview College in the Tunapuna constituency, for which he is MP, on July 16.

Earlier, he had launched the consultation by admitting it had been a hard couple of months since the UNC swept the polls in the April 28 general election, but had also vowed, "We move forward in a positive way."

He said governments in TT are nowadays judged on how they handle the crime situation. Alexander urged constituents to officially make known their concerns, while saying his focus was on providing good governance rather than getting involved in "little tits and tats about persons."

After the talks, he said no idea expressed by constituents was far-fetched, including one man's call for the police to use drones, once the right ones could be bought.

Alexander expressed his disappointment at what he had found upon becoming Homeland Security Minister.

"I don't want to frighten anybody here. But the reality is that upon my arrival at the ministry, I was shocked. And I remain that way still, having seen what the last regime thought of your safety and security in TT."

Releasing a nervous chuckle of exasperation, he said, "That is all I can say at this time.

"If that is what they viewed as having an impact on your safety and security, then there is a need to be afraid.

"When you see the amount of 'nothing' that was placed there! And now we have to find ways to fix it.

"It is a costly thing. It involves resources, and no resources can be purchased today for today like that. It takes procurement and all these things. What I can do immediately is what I can do."

Alexander alleged that under the last administration, the police service had proverbially been hung out to dry.

"Nobody saw it fit to look at the manpower resources, the sanctioned strength for the police service, to better serve the community.

"And they were operating with the same sanctioned strength (as) just after Independence (in 1962). So now we have to restructure that whole thing.

"How could there be an increasing population and no one saw it fit to match the police to serve the population?"

He said the police service manpower levels now have to be redesigned.

Alexander asked listeners to recall or imagine someone getting a new home from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), only to be met on arrival with an house that lacked cupboards and toilets.

"That still might look pleasant to what I would have found there (in the ministry and/or police service)."

Likening the police service to a half-finished new house, he said metaphorically, "There are no windows. So you have a home without doors and windows and sometimes without a roof. How secure could that be?

"And if they cannot secure the police who are given the authority to secure you, then how could the police really secure you?"

He said the government would soon hold public consultations on its proposed stand your ground laws, which would then be considered by Cabinet and Parliament.

"Constituents of Tunapuna, the time has come now more than ever, for us to band together and fight the scourge of crime."

Rather than idle quarrelling, he hoped fresh ideas could come from the citizenry so everyone could enjoy the comfort of their home and a better quality of life.

"I want to thank each of you for coming out tonight and let us go forward giving it our best shot.

"I know persons are still – this is not the forum – but they are asking about employment and Cepep and all these things."

He said the government has some legal issues, which it was dealing with, all because the former regime allegedly had problems speaking the truth.

"So when it is over and when it is all said and done, everyone who needs to be employed will be.

"No one will be left behind."

Otherwise, on crime, Alexander announced a public consultation on home invasion laws at his constituency office in Tunapuna on July 23 at 6 pm, for which he hoped everyone would bring their best ideas.

Meanwhile, he urged citizens to beware of miscreants roaming the streets looking for an opportunity to commit crimes.

"Make yourself a hard target, until we give you an opportunity to defend yourself in the only way you know how and by any lawful means necessary."

Also present were COP leader Prakash Ramadhar, government senator Brian Baig, councillor Prakash Bharath, National Carnival Commission vice chairman Kevan Gibbs, plus constituency officials Hamlin Jailal, Kerry Rai (who chaired the event) and Leisha Doray (who gave the vote of thanks).