Rehab works on UWI Debe campus to begin on Friday

Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Prakash Persad at a post cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on July 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Rehabilitation works on the University of the West Indies (UWI) Debe campus is expected to begin on July 18, Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Prof Prakash Persad announced.

At a post-cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain, on July 17, Persad said first on the agenda is a scope of works to identify the extent of repairs needed. Once completed, he said construction work would begin.

"I think this is really good news for us after a long while."

While he did not give a timeline for work to be completed, he expects the first phase to take a few weeks.

"Until they determine the scope of works, we can't say what it is. That's the purpose of the scope of works."

Persad said programme offerings were still being determined but will include law and other areas that align with the needs of the country.

The campus was the brainchild of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People's Partnership administration but the was practically abandoned by her successors after her defeat at the 2015 polls. It was briefly used as a step-down facility for ambulatory Covid19 patients during the pandemic. It was expected to be opened in 2014, but the contractor defaulted in 2016, and UWI took over to complete it. The $499 million pricetag ballooned to $600 million by 2023.

Reopening the campus has been a campaign promise from Persad-Bissessar. Her party's deputy political leader and MP for its constituency of Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal toured the facility along with UWI principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine one month after the UNC secured victory at the April 28 polls.

Persad and Oropouche West MP Dr Lackram Bodoe were also part of the group. Despite work undertaken by the university, Moonilal described parts of the campus as "horrific," referring to the dilapidated condition of some areas.

The push to reopen the campus has not been smooth with the government and UWI butting heads over its vision for the facility. UWI wants to open a flagship Global School of Medicine, targeting primarily international students to earn much-needed foreign exchange; however, Persad-Bissessar held that the law faculty needs to be housed there as initially planned.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing on May 22, Persad-Bissessar said UWI would not be allowed to dictate the uses for the campus.

“That campus, will house what the government says it will house. The administration will have no say in that. They cannot dictate to us what they want to put there.”

She also floated the idea of forensics, law enforcement and AI programmes.

A UWI release said classes would begin in August, but Persad-Bissessar dismissed this.

“It will not happen in August. I don't know where and who came up with that, that it is going to be opened in August. Because when the ministers visited the place, it is a total horror story.”