Paparazzi invites masqueraders to ultimate destination wedding
Paparazzi launched its Carnival 2026 presentation, Elope: Destination I Do at Sound Forge, Mucurapo on July 12.
A release from the band said the costumes were inspired by the thrill of secret weddings and exotic escapes. "Elope is a celebration of runaway romance, where masqueraders leave behind the ordinary and chase unforgettable moments in the most breathtaking destinations around the world."
Here are some highlights from the launch.
Comments
"Paparazzi invites masqueraders to ultimate destination wedding"