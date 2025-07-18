Paparazzi invites masqueraders to ultimate destination wedding

OSA - Photos by Daniel Prentice

Paparazzi launched its Carnival 2026 presentation, Elope: Destination I Do at Sound Forge, Mucurapo on July 12.

A release from the band said the costumes were inspired by the thrill of secret weddings and exotic escapes. "Elope is a celebration of runaway romance, where masqueraders leave behind the ordinary and chase unforgettable moments in the most breathtaking destinations around the world."

Here are some highlights from the launch.