Opposition Leader slams crime response: 'Citizens deserve safety without sacrificing freedom'

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

IN SAYING that the calling of a state of emergency was proof that Government was "clearly out of touch" when it came to tackling the crime scourge, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles added that the public deserves to have safety without the sacrificing of their freedom.

In a press release at 7 pm on July 18, Beckles said that despite grand campaign promises of a crime solution by April 28, there is a glaring lack of a real plan to address crime. "We are faced with out of control crime and an inability to produce a viable plan. The government has chosen the extreme initiative of a state of emergency as its first, only and final plan to deal with this issue," she said.

The Arima MP added that the declaration of emergency powers was a most extreme tool available to any government, and its use must always be scrutinised, justified and proportionate. She claimed the nation was now in a bewildered state.

What lies at the heart of this SoE, she asked. The prime minister, police commissioner, and attorney general each presented conflicting narratives leaving citizens in a state of confusion as to the true underlying motives behind this unprecedented situation.

Beckles said that at 9 am, the police commissioner insisted there has been “no uptick in crime,” framing the SoE solely around a single intelligence report he received on July 17, concerning an organised‑crime syndicate plotting kidnappings and assassinations.

Just after midday, she added in the release, upon close listening of the Attorney General’s remarks at his press conference, by contrast, showed that he (AG John Jeremie) anchored the decision (to call the SoE) on a surge in homicides, a wider resurgence of gang activity and an alleged assassination plot originating inside the prison system.

Shortly after the AG’s press conference, Beckles continued, the PM issued a written public statement, "further adding to the confusion."

"The prime minister, contrary as she is known to be, claims personal initiation and that it was she, not the Commissioner of Police, who ordered immediate action and launched a full grand-charge, egotistical charade of what has been described as political gimmickery, in a desperate attempt at over-compensation for her notorious absences at important fora," Beckles claimed.

The Opposition Leader said that what the nation was seeing is a government that has panicked and one that is hiding behind the TT Police Service (TTPS).

"What we are seeing is not leadership, it is a galloping slide into authoritarianism. What we are witnessing is an alarming admission of failure. A government that campaigned for nearly ten years in Opposition with bold promises to fix crime using its comprehensive actionable plan to combat crime.”

She said that ten-year campaign has now defaulted less than three months after the general election, and to the last resort of emergency powers, bypassing both the people and Parliament.

Beckles said this was not strength, wisdom, or leadership.

"This is total and absolute surrender and hapless hopelessness. This SoE does not address the root cause of crime. Au contraire, in the absence of better information, it injects fear and terror into the minds of the wider citizenry."

Beckles reminded that on July 5, at a PNM meeting in Chaguanas, she signalled that the government had gone silent on the critical matter of crime.

"The confused and indecisive actions of the UNC today give proof to the citizens that their silence was not strategic, it was reflective of no plan to share."