NACC’s Emancipation Calypso competition carded for August 3
The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and the National Youth Action Committee announced the finalists of their 29th annual Emancipation Calypso competition to be held on August 3, at the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain.
In a phone interview on July 17 NACC’s chairman Embau Moheni said this competition is one of the few that celebrates calypso outside of the Carnival period. This has been one of the committee’s goals since 1974, he added.
The competition began in 1997 and its first winner was Sheldon Reid with his One Billion Shall Rise. The song went on to become the anthem for the internationalisation of Emancipation Day, Moheni said.
Initially, there were little songs thematically speaking about Emancipation but now, because of the committee’s efforts, there are many, he added.
This year’s finalists were chosen from a preliminary which took place on July 13.
The competition has two categories: 17 and under, 18-35.
There are ten finalists in each category.
Here are the lists of finalists for each category:-
17 and under
Anastasia Lowmans – The Ones Left Behind
Celebrit-T Charles – Echoes of the Middle Passage
Daniah Mohammed – Time and Time Again
Iennesha Bailey – Chains Still On
JAH’Majesty Charles – Drums of Freedom
Janaya Clarke – We Free
Jeremiah St Mark – My African Ancestors
Lashawnna Lowmans – Legends Never Die
Ozioma Wilson – Yes I Am Free
Renee Hinds – Africa Is Rising
18-35
Aaron Sinnette – Below the Ashes
Omare Asson – Slavery Gone Long Time
Clorysa Gill – We Link Strong
Kerice Pascal – Freedom Day
Kerysa Hinds – New Day Dawning
Kyle Cowie – Pilgrims of Hope
N’Janela Duncan Regis – Footsteps
Naheelah Kojo – Arise
Nicholas Lucas – Who We Are
Patrice Richardson – The Woeful Cry
Comments
"NACC’s Emancipation Calypso competition carded for August 3"