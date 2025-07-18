NACC’s Emancipation Calypso competition carded for August 3

N’Janela Duncan-Regis

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and the National Youth Action Committee announced the finalists of their 29th annual Emancipation Calypso competition to be held on August 3, at the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

In a phone interview on July 17 NACC’s chairman Embau Moheni said this competition is one of the few that celebrates calypso outside of the Carnival period. This has been one of the committee’s goals since 1974, he added.

The competition began in 1997 and its first winner was Sheldon Reid with his One Billion Shall Rise. The song went on to become the anthem for the internationalisation of Emancipation Day, Moheni said.

Initially, there were little songs thematically speaking about Emancipation but now, because of the committee’s efforts, there are many, he added.

This year’s finalists were chosen from a preliminary which took place on July 13.

The competition has two categories: 17 and under, 18-35.

There are ten finalists in each category.

Here are the lists of finalists for each category:-

17 and under

Anastasia Lowmans – The Ones Left Behind

Celebrit-T Charles – Echoes of the Middle Passage

Daniah Mohammed – Time and Time Again

Iennesha Bailey – Chains Still On

JAH’Majesty Charles – Drums of Freedom

Janaya Clarke – We Free

Jeremiah St Mark – My African Ancestors

Lashawnna Lowmans – Legends Never Die

Ozioma Wilson – Yes I Am Free

Renee Hinds – Africa Is Rising

18-35

Aaron Sinnette – Below the Ashes

Omare Asson – Slavery Gone Long Time

Clorysa Gill – We Link Strong

Kerice Pascal – Freedom Day

Kerysa Hinds – New Day Dawning

Kyle Cowie – Pilgrims of Hope

N’Janela Duncan Regis – Footsteps

Naheelah Kojo – Arise

Nicholas Lucas – Who We Are

Patrice Richardson – The Woeful Cry