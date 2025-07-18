Man guilty of sex attack – 23 days left on sentence

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo

A man from east Trinidad was sentenced to prison following his conviction for multiple serious offences, including abduction, grievous sexual assault, and robbery, stemming from an attack on a woman in 2014.

The incident occurred on April 5, 2014, in the early morning. The woman told police she was walking in her room when she was suddenly grabbed, restrained, and taken into a nearby apartment. She reported being threatened and assaulted before managing to escape and notify police at the Malabar Police Station. Officers later arrested Delano Robertson who was identified by the woman. Two cell phones taken during the incident were recovered. He was indicted in June.

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo reviewed a victim impact statement and other details during sentencing. The judge noted the lasting psychological effects on the woman, the severity of the attack, and the public nature of the crime.

“The impact of sexual assault on victims can be great. In my view the statement also serves to remind the prisoner and the wider society that victims are real life people, they are human beings with thoughts, aspirations and feelings.

“The victim is just not another statistic.”

She said Robertson must be able to look outside himself and appreciate the effect of his actions on another human being.

“We must never risk becoming numb to these offences.”

The judge also considered various legal principles, including the need to punish the offender, deter similar crimes, protect the public, and support rehabilitation. The man had no prior convictions but did have other pending matters.

For the grievous sexual assault, the judge recognised the crime’s serious nature, particularly since it occurred during daylight and involved threats and physical harm. For robbery and abduction, she also noted the distress caused and the boldness of the actions.

After receiving several deductions for mitigating factors, the time spent on remand, and a one-third discount for his guilty plea, Robertson was left with 23 days left to serve on the sex assault offence, starting July 16, when he was sentenced.

For the other offences, the judge said those sentences had expired. In addition to his prison sentence, Robertson was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years after release. He must report to the Malabar Police Station and notify authorities of any change in personal information. His name and conviction details will also be published on the national sex offender website.

Waterman-Latchoo reminded him of his potential for rehabilitation, noting that he had completed some education and training while on remand. He was urged to take the opportunity to change his life.