Man escapes probation for DUI but banned from driving for life

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

A man convicted of drunk driving for the third time has had part of his sentence overturned by the Court of Appeal, but his lifetime driving ban remains in place.

Numesh Seegobin pleaded guilty in February 2023 to driving with alcohol levels over the legal limit, in breach of section 70A(1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. It was his third conviction for driving under the influence (DUI). In June 2023, a magistrate fined him $5,000, disqualified him from driving for life, and placed him on a three-year probation order under a $10,000 bond.

Seegobin appealed the decision, arguing that the magistrate gave him three sentences for the same offence, which is not allowed. He also said the magistrate failed to follow the law, which requires drivers to first face temporary bans before being permanently disqualified, and that the punishment was too harsh.

The Court of Appeal, with Justices Gillian Lucky and Carla Brown-Antoine presiding, ruled that the magistrate made an error by imposing both probation and a fine alongside a disqualification for the same offence. Assistant DPP Danielle Thompson conceded that part of the sentence was unlawful. The probation order was therefore quashed.

However, the panel upheld the lifetime driving ban and the $5,000 fine. The court stressed that under the “three strikes” rule in the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, a third DUI conviction carries a mandatory permanent disqualification.

Lucky told Seegobin that he was fortunate not to have injured anyone and highlighted the strong public interest in removing repeat offenders from the road.

Seegobin must pay the $5,000 fine within 90 days or face nine months of hard labour.

He was represented by attorney Renuka Rambhajan.