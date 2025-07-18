Makeda Bain triples up at Sagicor Jr Tennis tournament

Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament triple-crown winner Makeda Bain, right, alongside Sagicor Life TT representative Mark Anson, middle, and double-crown winner Madison Khan. - Photo courtesy Sagicor

Makeda Bain concluded her 2025 Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament campaign as the lone triple-crown winner when the curtains fell at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on July 17.

Bain battled to champion status in the girls’ Under-14 and Under-16 singles events, and the senior girls’ doubles, with partner Madison Khan.

In the Under-14 singles final, Bain, seeded first, did well to stave off fourth-seeded Cherdine Sylvester 6-3, 6-2 for her first title of the tourney.

Seeded at the top once more in the Under-16, Bain defeated Khan 6-4, 6-3 in the singles trophy match, before partnering with Khan later on, to better Cyra and Suri Ramcharan 6-2, 6-2 in the senior girls’ doubles final.

Six players – Khan, Holden Hadeed, Anaya Roberts, Novak Malcolm, Christopher Khan, Madison Khan and Josiah Hills – captured double crowns.

Prior to winning the doubles crown with Bain, Khan copped the girls’ Under-18 singles trophy with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph versus Laura Li Maillard.

Hadeed topped the field in the boys’ Under-10 singles and doubles divisions. Against St Lucian Kimari Felix in the final, Hadeed clawed back from a 2-4 opening set loss to win the second 5-4 (5), and 10-7 in the tie-break.

After that, he and Zachary Anthony made light work (4-2, 4-1) of Christian Primus and Daniel Ward in the Under-10 doubles final.

Roberts also battled back from an opening set loss (2-6) against Teijha Wellington in the girls’ Under-12 title match, to sweep the second set 6-0, before winning the tie-break 10-6. Later on, Roberts teamed up with Wellington to top Laurielle Lewis and Jordanne Mason 4-1, 4-0 in the doubles final.

Malcolm beat St Lucian Denney Estava 6-0, 7-6 (4) in boys’ Under-14 final before teaming up with Gabriel Mansoor to lift the division’s doubles crown. They defeated Eli Paty and Cruz Thornton for gold.

Christopher Khan also bounced back from losing the opening set 1-6 to upset top-seeded Josiah Hills 6-2, 10-8 for the boys’ Under-16 top honours. The duo then teamed up to defeat Jack Brown/Jacob Jacelon 7-6, 6-2 for the senior boys’ doubles top prize.

This was Hills’ second title on the night after topping his doubles partner Khan 6-3, 6-4 in the boys’ Under-18 singles final.Other Sagicor Jr

Tennis winners:

Singles

U10

Suri Bisnath

Alexa Arjoon

Doubles

Boys U12

Kimari Felix/Riley Smith (St Lucia)

Ethan Primus/Austin Ward

Girls U12

Suriya Ramdath/Zara Walker

Gabriella Powell Jones/Amelia Woo

Division II

Boys U10

Juilian Dalip

Hugh Hadeed

Girls U10

Kaylei Manoo

Maliyl Ottley

Junior Boys

Tedros Charles

Joshua Adams

Senior Boys

Oshea John

Kitwana Ramkission-Henry

Senior Girls

Sizaa Chadee

Zara Chin Aleong

Special Awards

Player of the Tournament – Josiah Hills

Most Promising – Anaya Roberts

Most Outstanding – Christopher Khan

Most Improved – Hugh Hadeed